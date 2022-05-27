Sensex up over 400 points intraday, Nifty above 16,200

Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Friday. Market maintained the bullish momentum, opening on a positive note, tracking positive global cues. Indices extended gains in the first half and were trading nearly 1 per cent higher, led by IT, financials and auto.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 54,696.13, up 443.6 points or 0.82 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 54,791.78 and a low of 54,449.34. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,299.05, up 128.90 points or 0.8 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,329.35 and a low of 16,221.95.

The volatility index softened 4.57 per cent to 21.68.

Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ONGC, NTPC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were the top losers.

Metals, Oil & Gas under pressure

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas were trading in green. IT, financials and auto recorded higher gains.

Nifty Oil & Gas was down over 1 per cent while Nifty Metal was down 0.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT was up nearly 2 per cent. Nifty Private Bank was up 1.59 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up over 1 per cent each. Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.78 per cent. Nifty Auto was trading 0.93 per cent higher.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.94 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.56 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.31 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.12 per cent.