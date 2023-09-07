September 07, 2023 16:19

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 385 points to reclaim the 66,000 mark on Thursday, propelled by robust buying in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T, and SBI amid a weak trend in global equities.

A decline in crude oil prices in the international market also supported the domestic equities, traders said.

Rising for the fifth straight day, the BSE Sensex recovered all the early lost ground and finally closed with a gain of 385.04 points or 0.58 per cent at 66,265.56. During the day, it hit a low of 65,672.34 and a high of 66,296.90.

The Nifty advanced 116 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 19,727.05.