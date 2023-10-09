October 09, 2023 09:13

Oct’23 heralds the onset of a period of numerous milestone events commencing with ICC Cricket World Cup interspersed with big festive calendar, and followed by several important state elections in Nov-Dec’23. These landmark events then culminate into the crescendo for General Elections of 2024. As 2QFY24 earnings season is set to begin, we see three important factors that would dominate investor conversations: 1 ) Politics: The busy election calendar will kick off in Nov-Dec’23 with four big state elections, which will then set the stage for the General Elections of 2024. While the pre-poll surveys so far indicated that the current regime would continue for an unprecedented third consecutive Loksabha term, we believe predicting an election outcome in India is always fraught with risk. Hence, markets are likely to remain volatile heading into the elections. That being said, history however is in favor of a pre-election rally. Since the last five consecutive Loksabha elections (i.e. from 1999 to 2019), Nifty has rallied 10-35% for six months until the announcement of election results (Nov-May period). 2) Interest rates globally have witnessed a sharp tightening in the last two years. Recently, the US 10Y yield has hardened 50bp to 4.8%, at a 16-year high, with narrative of further rate hike/yield hardening building up. This can put pressure on global growth and global equity valuations. Any change in this trend, either side, will have important implications for markets over the next couple of quarters. Equity markets would be keenly reacting to the rate/yield movements, especially Indian markets, given the expensive valuations prevailing in the broader mid-cap and small-cap segments. 3) Sector rotation: With the earnings outlook for Nifty and the broader MOFSL Universe remaining healthy and valuations of several sectors being at a premium to their long period averages (Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Mid-Caps and Small-Caps), we expect the sector rotation in Indian equities to continue. Despite markets being close to their all-time highs, there are significant divergences in performance of large-caps vs. mid-/small-caps and across sectors. We believe that in the midst of volatility over next couple of quarters, sector rotation could be an important driver than the general market uptrend. For example in CY23YTD, PSU Banks have outperformed Private Banks while Healthcare has outshined the IT sector, and in Consumption – Auto and Discretionary sectors have outperformed Consumer Staples. We believe valuations will become an important driver for stock picking to drive outperformance given the divergence seen so far in CY23YTD. Some of the sectors, which are still trading at reasonable valuations include Banking, Auto, Healthcare and select large-cap IT stocks, in our view.