₹1504 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1460

1535

1560

Go long now and at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹1411 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1390

1350

1425

1455

Go long only above 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1415

₹442 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

439

437

446

451

Go long now and at 440. Stop-loss can be kept at 437

₹199 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

197

195

200

203

Go long only above 200. Stop-loss can be placed at 199

₹2357 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2320

2385

2405

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep a tight stop-loss at 2340

₹585 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

582

579

586

589

Go long only above 586. Stop-loss can be kept at 584

₹3399 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3360

3435

3465

Go long now and accumulate at 3385 with a stop-loss at 3370

19724 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19650

19600

19800

19880

Wait for dips. Go long at 19680. Keep the stop-loss at 19620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   