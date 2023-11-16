₹1504 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1460
1535
1560
Go long now and at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1480
₹1411 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1390
1350
1425
1455
Go long only above 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1415
₹442 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
439
437
446
451
Go long now and at 440. Stop-loss can be kept at 437
₹199 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
197
195
200
203
Go long only above 200. Stop-loss can be placed at 199
₹2357 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2320
2385
2405
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep a tight stop-loss at 2340
₹585 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
582
579
586
589
Go long only above 586. Stop-loss can be kept at 584
₹3399 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3360
3435
3465
Go long now and accumulate at 3385 with a stop-loss at 3370
19724 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19650
19600
19800
19880
Wait for dips. Go long at 19680. Keep the stop-loss at 19620
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
