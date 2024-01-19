Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 19 January 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- January 19, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 19, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Wipro, HUL, NHPC, REC, Lupin, Bandhan Bank, Shalby, Choice International, Central Bank of India, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Hindustan Zinc, Paytm, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries, Sunteck Realty, UltraTech Cement
- January 19, 2024 07:34
Stock Recommendations: YES Securities - CE Info Systems (Buy)
CE Info Systems (MapMyIndia) reported inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and EBITDA margin were as per expectation. It reported sequential revenue growth of one per cent q-o-q (up 36 per cent y-o-y) led by C&E Market Segment which was up 8.8 per cent q-o-q (up 70.9 per cent y-o-y) and A&M Market Segment which was down 5.8 per cent q-o-q (up 12.5 per cent y-o-y).
- January 19, 2024 07:32
Stock Recommendations: Keynote Capitals - Federal Bank (Buy)
Federal Bank Ltd’s (FBL) loan book stood at about ₹2.1 lakh crore, which grew by 21 per cent on y-o-y and sixper cent on a q-o-q basis during the quarter, with the retail loan book growing ahead of the overall loan book at 24 per cent on a y-o-y and sixper cent on a q-o-q basis. The wholesale segment grew by 17 per cent on a y-o-y and sixper cent on a q-o-q basis.
- January 19, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 18 January 2024
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume : 127190.81 + 10003.67 Total : 137194.48
F&O Volume : 57924644.41 + 1567767.48 Total : 59492411.89
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -9901.56
(14934.98 - 24836.54)
DII: NET BUY: +5977.12
(15637.89 - 9660.77)
- January 19, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Poonawalla Fincorp 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d12113e3-264c-4744-970a-a042eb765ac3.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fd9b1ba5-ab18-4585-b7c6-c342826aed87.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/239439b8-76b5-4c15-ab17-064dce040186.pdf
- January 19, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Updates: Closing Bell as of 18.1.24
• Sensex: 71186.86(-313.90)
• Nifty 50: 21462.30( -109.70)
• Nifty Bank: 45713.60(-350.80)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
• Sunpharma: 1,335.75(+36.75)
• Cipla: 1,322.95 (+28.95)
• Tech Mahindra: 1,355.15 (+28.40)
• Tata Motors: 819.05 (+13.50)
• Axis Bank: 1,097.50(+15.20)
Nifty top 5 losers:
• LTI mindtree: 5,603.00(-672.60)
• HDFC Bank: 1,486.15 (-51.35 )
• NTPC: 299.30 (-10.00 )
• Titan Company: 3,734.70 (-95.35 )
• Asian Paints: 3,163.85 (-78.45)
- January 19, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 19.01.2024
12.30 U.K. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.5% versus Previous: 1.3%)
15.30 ECB President Lagarde Speaks
20.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 69.3 versus Previous: 69.7)
20.30 U.S. Existing Home sales (Expected: 3.83M versus Previous: 3.82M)
- January 19, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 19-Jan-2024
• ABFRL
• ASHOKLEY
• BALRAMCHIN
• BANDHANBNK
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• IEX
• METROPOLIS
• NATIONALUM
• POLYCAB
• PVRINOX
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 19, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Updated bond issuances
--SBI sets 8.34% coupon on Tier-I bonds, 10yr call option, raises 50 bln rupees
--NABARD raises 44.90 bln rupees via Mar 2027 bond reissue at 7.77% yield
-- Toyota Fincl Svcs raises 4.75 bln rupees through two bonds of different maturities
--Bajaj Finance plans to raise up to 30 bln rupees via five-year bonds; seeks bids on Fri
--ONGC Petro additions plans to raise up to 9 bln rupees via three-year bonds; seeks bids on Fri
--Kotak Mahindra Bank to mull issuing NCDs on Sat
--Bank of Baroda plans to raise up to 50 bln rupees via 10-year infrastructure bonds; seeks bids on Mon
- January 19, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: bl Today’s Pick: Stock To Buy or Sell 19 January 2024
- January 19, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for January 19, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 19, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Century Plyboards (I) (₹800) – BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Century Plyboards (I). The stock has risen 1.7 per cent on Thursday marks the end of the sideways consolidation that was in place since the last week of December. It also indicates that a fresh leg of upmove has begun.
- January 19, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 19.01.2024
Schlumberger N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
State Street Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Fifth Third Bancorp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Regions Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Discover Financial Services (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
- January 19, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 19.01.2024
12.30 U.K. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.5% versus Previous: 1.3%)
15.30 ECB President Lagarde Speaks
20.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 69.3 versus Previous: 69.7)
20.30 U.S. Existing Home sales (Expected: 3.83M versus Previous: 3.82M)
- January 19, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Live Today: Asian stocks gain momentum amidst Wall Street tech rally
Stocks in Asia saw an increase on Friday as investors drew inspiration from a Wall Street rally driven by tech firms.
In Japan, shares rose at the opening, with the Nikkei 225 index rallying 1.56%, or 552.18 points, reaching 36,018.35, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.66%, or 16.52 points, reaching 2,508.61. South Korea’s KOSPI traded firmer by 1.14%, or 27.92 points, reaching 2,467.96. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.9%, or 66.10 points, closing at 7,412.60.
On the preceding Thursday, U.S. stocks concluded with significant gains, as the S&P 500 approached record highs driven by AI optimism, resulting in increased gains for Nvidia and other chipmakers. The S&P 500 climbed by 0.88%, closing the session at 4,780.94 points. The Nasdaq saw a gain of 1.35%, reaching 15,055.65 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.54% to 37,468.61 points.
- January 19, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Live Today: S&P 500 ends near record high as AI optimism lifts chipmakers
U.S. stocks ended sharply up on Thursday, with the S&P 500 approaching record highs as AI optimism drove gains in Nvidia and other chipmakers.
U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) soared nearly 10% after the world’s largest contract semiconductor maker projected 2024 revenue growth of more than 20% on booming demand for high-end chips used in artificial-intelligence applications.
Heavyweight chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.9% to a record high, and it was the most-traded company on Wall Street, with almost $28 billion worth of shares exchanged. Rival Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.6% and also notched a record high.
Broadcom, Qualcomm and Marvell Technology gained more than 3% each. The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index rallied 3.4% and approached its December 2023 record high.
“AI has caused this industry to have a ‘rip your face off’ rally, and I don’t think it’s stopping anytime soon,” said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management.
Apple jumped 3.3% after BofA Global Research upgraded the iPhone maker’s stock to “buy” from “neutral.” That helped the S&P 500 information technology index rise 2% and hit a record high.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.88% to end the session at 4,780.94 points. The benchmark is down just 0.3% from its record-high close in January 2022.
The Nasdaq gained 1.35% to 15,055.65 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54% to 37,468.61 points.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a late-2022 low, suggesting solid job growth in January.
Wall Street has wavered in recent sessions as investors became less sure the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in March.
The S&P 500 lost ground on Tuesday and Wednesday following strong December retail sales data and after policymakers talked down expectations for an early start to rate cuts.
Traders now see a 56% chance for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March, compared with a chance above 80% a month ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. -- Reuters
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.