₹1486 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1500

1515

Sell if the stock slips below 1480; stop-loss at 1495.

₹1642 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1620

1650

1680

Go long if it breaks out of 1650; stop-loss at 1620.

₹465 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

465

460

472

475

Consider buying this stock; place stop-loss at 460.

₹233 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

232

230

238

242

Buy now and on a dip 231; stop-loss at 228.

₹2734 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2650

2740

2800

Initiate longs if it breaks out of 2740; stop-loss at 2700.

₹628 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

620

610

635

650

Refrain from trading as the trend is uncertain.

₹3903 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3865

3835

3910

4000

Go long if it rallies past 3910; stop-loss at 3850.

21527 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21460

21400

21550

21650

Buy if the contract rallies past 21550; stop-loss at 21480.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

