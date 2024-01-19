₹1486 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1500
1515
Sell if the stock slips below 1480; stop-loss at 1495.
₹1642 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1620
1650
1680
Go long if it breaks out of 1650; stop-loss at 1620.
₹465 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
465
460
472
475
Consider buying this stock; place stop-loss at 460.
₹233 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
232
230
238
242
Buy now and on a dip 231; stop-loss at 228.
₹2734 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2650
2740
2800
Initiate longs if it breaks out of 2740; stop-loss at 2700.
₹628 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
620
610
635
650
Refrain from trading as the trend is uncertain.
₹3903 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3865
3835
3910
4000
Go long if it rallies past 3910; stop-loss at 3850.
21527 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21460
21400
21550
21650
Buy if the contract rallies past 21550; stop-loss at 21480.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
