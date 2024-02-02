February 02, 2024 08:25

Shares of companies related to the electric vehicle segment ended mostly higher on Thursday after the announcement that the government will expand the electric vehicle ecosystem to support charging infra, and e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged.

JBM Auto climbed 2.48 per cent to settle at ₹1,963.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.96 per cent to hit its one-year peak of ₹2,010.80.

Greaves Cotton advanced 0.95 per cent to settle at ₹165.05 after rising 3 per cent to the day’s high of ₹168.55.

The stock of Olectra Greentech, however, declined 0.69 per cent to ₹1,729 amid profit-taking. During the day, it jumped 6.21 per cent to reach its 52-week high of ₹1,849.25.