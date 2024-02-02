Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 2 February 2024

  • February 02, 2024 08:47

    Stock market live updates: Q3FY24 Important Result Calendar

    02 February 2024 (Today)

    Derivative Segment

    • Interglobe Aviation Ltd.

    • LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

    • Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

    • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

    • UPL Ltd.

    Cash Segment

    • Aegis Logistics Ltd.

    • Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

    • Bank Of India

    • Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

    • Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.

    • Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.

    • Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries

    • Delhivery Ltd.

    • Devyani International Ltd.

    • Embassy REITs

    • Engineers India Ltd.

    • Fine Organic Industries Ltd.

    • Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

    • Jash Engineering Ltd.

    • Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

    • Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

    • Mahindra Lifespace Developers 

    • Medplus Health Services Ltd.

    • MOIL Ltd.

    • Quess Corp Ltd.

    • Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

    • Tata Motors Ltd. - DVR

    • Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.

    • Whirlpool Of India Ltd.

    03 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • State Bank Of India

    Cash Segment

    • Affle (India) Ltd.

    • Archean Chemical Industries

    • Clean Science And Technology 

    • Grindwell Norton Ltd.

    • Gujarat Alkalies & Chem Ltd.

    • Krishna Institute of Medical Sci

    05 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Ashok Leyland Ltd.

    • Bharti Airtel Ltd.

    • Tata Chemicals Ltd.

    Cash Segment

    • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

    • Avanti Feeds Ltd.

    • BSE Ltd.

    • CCL Products (India) Ltd.

    • Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.

    • K.P.R. Mill Ltd.

    • Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

    • Linde India Ltd.

    • Orient Cement Ltd.

    • Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.

    • Sun Pharma Adv Research Co

    • Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

    • Triveni Turbine Ltd.

    • Varun Beverages Ltd.

    06 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Britannia Industries Ltd.

    • Chambal Fertilisers & Chem

    • Godrej Properties Ltd.

    • Max Financial Services Ltd.

    • Navin Fluorine International 

    Cash Segment

    • Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

    • Birla Corporation Ltd.

    • Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

    • Computer Age Mgmt Services 

    • E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.

    • EIH Ltd.

    • Endurance Technologies Ltd.

    • FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

    • Gujarat State Fert & Chem Ltd.

    • JB Chemicals & Pharma Ltd.

    • JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

    • Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

    • NLC India Ltd.

    • PNC Infratech Ltd.

    • Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.

    • Radico Khaitan Ltd.

    • Redington Ltd.

    • Sheela Foam Ltd.

    • Tata Teleservices (Maha) Ltd.

    • Timken India Ltd.

    • Trident Ltd.

    • TTK Prestige Ltd.

    • Usha Martin Ltd.

    • V-Mart Retail Ltd.

    • Welspun Corp Ltd.

    07 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Apollo Tyres Ltd.

    • Cummins India Ltd.

    • GNFC Ltd.

    • Lupin Ltd.

    • Manappuram Finance Ltd.

    • Nestle India Ltd.

    • Power Grid Corp Of India Ltd.

    • Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

    • Trent Ltd.

    Cash Segment

    • AIA Engineering Ltd.

    • Borosil Renewables Ltd.

    • EPL Ltd.

    • FDC Ltd.

    • Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

    • Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

    • General Insurance Corp of India

    • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

    • Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

    • JK Paper Ltd.

    • Kalpataru Projects Int Ltd.

    • Religare Enterprises Ltd.

    • Sobha Ltd.

    • Solar Industries India Ltd.

    • Star Cement Ltd.

    • UNO Minda Ltd.

    • Varroc Engineering Ltd.

    08 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Aarti Industries Ltd.

    • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

    • Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

    • Biocon Ltd.

    • Escorts Kubota Ltd.

    • Grasim Industries Ltd.

    • Page Industries Ltd.

    • Power Finance Corp Ltd.

    • The Ramco Cements Ltd.

    • United Breweries Ltd.

    Cash Segment

    • AIA Engineering Ltd.

    • Borosil Renewables Ltd.

    • EPL Ltd.

    • FDC Ltd.

    • Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

    • Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

    • General Insurance Corp of India

    • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

    • Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

    • JK Paper Ltd.

    • Kalpataru Projects Int Ltd.

    • MMTC Ltd.

    • Religare Enterprises Ltd.

    • SKF India Ltd.

    • Sobha Ltd.

    • Solar Industries India Ltd.

    • Star Cement Ltd.

    • UNO Minda Ltd.

    • Varroc Engineering Ltd.

    • Zomato Ltd.

    09 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

    • MRF Ltd.

    • PI Industries Ltd.

    • Tata Power Company Ltd.

    • Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

    Cash Segment

    • Campus Activewear Ltd.

    • Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.

    • Emami Ltd.

    • Godrej Industries Ltd.

    • HUDCO Ltd.

    • Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd.

    • Indigo Paints Ltd.

    • Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.

    • Pfizer Ltd.

    • Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

    • Shipping Corporation Of India 

    • Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

    • SJVN Ltd.

    • The New India Assurance Co

    10 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.

    • MCX India Ltd.

    • Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

    Cash Segment

    • Amber Enterprises India Ltd.

    12 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Bharat Forge Ltd.

    • Coal India Ltd.

    • Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

    • Samvardhana Motherson Int

    Cash Segment

    • BASF India Ltd.

    • Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

    • Elgi Equipments Ltd.

    • Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.

    • Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.

    • HEG Ltd.

    • JM Financial Ltd.

    • Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

    • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    • NHPC Ltd.

    • TCI Express Ltd.

    13 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

    • Bosch Ltd.

    • Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

    • Gujarat Gas Ltd.

    • Hindalco Industries Ltd.

    • IRCTC Ltd.

    • Info Edge (India) Ltd.

    • Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd.

    Cash Segment

    • ITI Ltd.

    • Jindal Worldwide Ltd.

    • NBCC (India) Ltd.

    • Oil India Ltd.

    • RHI Magnesita India Ltd.

    14 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail 

    • Crompton Greaves Cons Electricals

    • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

    • Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

    • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

    • Muthoot Finance Ltd.

    • NMDC Ltd.

    Cash Segment

    • Gland Pharma Ltd.

    • Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

    • NMDC Steel Ltd.

    20 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • ABB India Ltd.

    23 February 2024

    Derivative Segment

    Nil

    Cash Segment

    • Rain Industries Ltd.

    • Sanofi India Ltd.

  • February 02, 2024 08:46

    Stocks in news: IHCL Q3 net profit rises 18% to ₹452 crore

    Indian Hotels Company Limited posted 18 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY24 on the back of strong revenue growth.

    Net profit for the December ended quarter stood at ₹452 crore against ₹382 crore in same period last year. Revenue grew 15 per cent to ₹2,004 crore while earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation rose by 18 per cent to ₹772 crore on a year-on-year basis. This was led by growth in revenue per available room and occupancy.

  • February 02, 2024 08:29

    Market report: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher tracking global peers

    India’s equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking the gains in Asian peers after the US labour market data indicated a cooling economy, providing support to the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,912 points as of 8:20 a.m., suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its Thursday close of 21,697.45. 

  • February 02, 2024 08:25

    Stock market live updates: EV stocks settle mostly higher after Budget announcement

    Shares of companies related to the electric vehicle segment ended mostly higher on Thursday after the announcement that the government will expand the electric vehicle ecosystem to support charging infra, and e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged.

    JBM Auto climbed 2.48 per cent to settle at ₹1,963.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.96 per cent to hit its one-year peak of ₹2,010.80.

    Greaves Cotton advanced 0.95 per cent to settle at ₹165.05 after rising 3 per cent to the day’s high of ₹168.55.

    The stock of Olectra Greentech, however, declined 0.69 per cent to ₹1,729 amid profit-taking. During the day, it jumped 6.21 per cent to reach its 52-week high of ₹1,849.25.

  • February 02, 2024 08:22

    Stock market live updates: India bonds yields to resume slide as Treasury yields put more pressure

    Indian government bond yields are expected to continue their slide on Friday, mirroring Treasury yields, a day after the federal budget’s tepid targets triggered aggressive purchases.

    Traders will also gauge the demand for fresh debt, with New Delhi set to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.70 billion) via bond sales later in the day.

    India’s benchmark 10-year yield is expected to hover in the 7.02%-7.08% range, a trader with a primary dealership said, following its previous close at 7.0583%.

    That close was the lowest since July 18, following the yield’s biggest single-session fall since May 3 after the government set lower-than-expected fiscal deficit and gross borrowing targets for next financial year. (Reuters)

  • February 02, 2024 08:21

    Stock market live updates: Interim Budget will pave the path to sustainable prosperity, says Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra

    The Indian economy has witnessed great transformation in the last 10 years in terms of declining current account deficit as a per cent of GDP, fall in headline inflation, increased tax collections, rising volume of digital transactions, and declining unemployment rate, says Arun Misra.

    With a balanced interim Budget declared today focusing on good expenditure, the government has set a tone for ‘Viksit Bharat’ reflecting a visionary stride towards holistic development, firmly anchored in sustainability and economic growth, he added.

  • February 02, 2024 08:19

    Stock market live updates: Govt to meet fiscal deficit target of 4.5% or even less by FY26, says FM during post Budget media briefing

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed confidence on Thursday in meeting the fiscal deficit target of 4.5 per cent or even less by FY26. For the next fiscal, she surprised the markets by keeping the deficit target at 5.1 per cent, which also means lower borrowing for the next fiscal.

    Fiscal deficit for the current fiscal has been revised to 5.8 per cent, against 5.9 per cent announced in the Budget last year.

  • February 02, 2024 08:15

    Stock market live updates: Need to look at dividends and disinvestments in Toto to assess overall performance, says Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey

    Centre is all set to once again miss the disinvestment target this fiscal too, but the rich flow of public sector dividends and record surplus transfer from RBI in 2023-24 has helped comfortably cover the expected shortfall in disinvestment receipts, latest interim budget documents for 2024-25 showed. 

    “Disinvestment and dividends are opposite sides. Non tax revenue (dividends and profits) jump this fiscal by ₹75,000 crore is a bigger story playing out. Next year we have in budget estimate added ₹1 lakh crore of non tax revenues (BE over BE). Dividend plays a crucial role in non tax revenues and one has to look at both disinvestment and dividends and profits taken together to assess performance”, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Disinvestment Secretary said on Thursday after the Finance Minister’s Budget speech in the Lok Sabha

  • February 02, 2024 08:04

    Market updates: Stocks that will see action today

    Tata Motors, Policybazaar, Bank of India, Delhivery, Indigo, MOIL, Medplus, Panacea Biotech, Nykaa, Apollo Micro Systems, Gokaldas Exports, Concord BIotech and JSW Infra are some of the stocks which will be in focus today.

  • February 02, 2024 07:55

    Stock market live updates: Q3FY24 Earnings call list as on 02 February 2024

    8:00 AM Indian Hotels

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1405

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ap35ph9x

    9:00 AM AAVAS Financier

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3z4xt5aj

    9:30 AM Data Patterns India

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1557

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/2p86jf6

    10:00 AM MphasiS

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1165

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/53tnukbd

    10:00 AM Tube Investment

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4utjwbaz

    10:00 AM SPENCER

    Dial: +91226280 1222

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/5hbwzw45

    10:00 AM Five Star Business F

    Dial: +91226280 1366

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5ctmz9w4

    10:30 AM CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2fuu7t7p

    11:00 AM Minda Corp

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/y7e3wnj8

    11:00 AM Texmaco Rail

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/y6yw9ke3

    11:00 AM RITES

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1146

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3sn3bwxn

    11:30 AM TD Power System

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2upnpdsa

    11:30 AM Gokaldas Export

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1523

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yapm2dck

    12:00 PM MANKIND PHARMA

    (Investor/Analyst Presentation)

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/y4bzdpza

    12:00 PM Arvind SmartSpaces

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1227

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/53mavetm

    12:00 PM Praj Industries

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5n8hj347

    (Hosted by Valorem)

    12:00 PM UFO Moviez

    Dial: 044 7126 1320

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/y9jcy8an

    12:15 PM Castrol

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1164

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/8jxfnd7u

    2:00 PM Hester Bios

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/npjktc9m

    2:00 PM Sterling Tools

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2emd3xps

    2:00 PM KUANTUM PAPERS

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/k52x7f3n

    (Hosted by Valorem)

    2:30 PM IFB Industries

    (Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)

    Dial: +922 6280 1304

    2:30 PM Welspun Enter

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/mz9xszed

    3:00 PM Allcargo Termin

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1455

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/mr3vusy7

    3:00 PM Foods and Inns

    Dial: +91 22 7115 8057

    3:30 PM Raymond

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4kbbmxx8

    3:30 PM Devyani Internt

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/dv53rjdz

    3:30 PM v-guard industries

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1224

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mrt6v2tv

    3:30 PM Avalon Technolo

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/msmnrdv9

    3:30 PM NIIT

    Dial: +91 22 7195 0000

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ycpacpxp

    3:30 PM Deepak Fert

    Dial: 91226280 1143

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/rmyd7wvx

    3:40 PM Torrent Pharma

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1439

    4:00 PM Poly Medicure

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/w8pwutux

    4:00 PM HFCL

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5bcm3cv6

    4:00 PM DCM Shriram

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/m6dzs9vc

    4:00 PM Aptus Value Housing

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4w9pjju8

    4:00 PM Orient Electric

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/b4c2d6vh

    4:00 PM JSW Infrastructure Ltd

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4kfy5xbw

    4:00 PM Century

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1148

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/3kchkd35

    4:00 PM Amara Raja Batt

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1149

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4x4suk4k

    4:00 PM RateGain Travel

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/ukwk8b4w

    4:00 PM Somany Ceramics

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1317

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5n6t2pzd

    4:00 PM Pricol

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4xtn4zem

    (Hosted by Valorem)

    4:00 PM DHANUKA

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/2p94hr92

    4:00 PM Mahindra Holida

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/mrxeab4x

    4:30 PM Nava Bharat Ven

    Dial: +91 44 47702424

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/34k4yk6d

    5:00 PM eClerx Services

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mw6yvjku

    5:00 PM Divgi TorqTrans

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5n8b77p6

    5:00 PM CEBBCO

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1297

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ypfba7d3

    5:00 PM Aegis Chemicals Inds. .

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mv45ubbu

    5:00 PM EngineersInd

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/44y7j8c7

    5:00 PM UPL

    Dial: 1 800 120 1221

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3tcnm2na

    6:00 PM Satin Creditcare Network

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1465

    Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4t4emne3

    6:30 PM TML-D

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2rp8nnc6

    6:30 PM Tata Motors

    Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2cyd7v3a

  • February 02, 2024 07:53

    Market news: Oil heads for weekly drop as talks for Gaza ceasefire advance

    Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss since early November as negotiations advance for an agreement to pause the Israel-Hamas war in what could be a crucial step toward ending the conflict, per a Bloomberg report.

    West Texas Intermediate rose above on $74 a barrel Friday, but was still down almost 5% for the week. Brent was also on track for a weekly drop, the report added.

  • February 02, 2024 07:39

    Stock market live updates: Budget 2024| Investing in gilt, liquid and money market funds would mean gaining from bond price rally and higher coupons

    A key rub-off of the positivity around the fiscal path set out by the Finance Minister in her Budget speech has been on the bond markets. Conservatively placing fiscal deficit at 5.8 per cent for the current year was fine. 

    But a healthy 5.1 per cent in FY25 surprised most in the fixed-income markets. More so after the gross and net borrowing numbers of the government were placed quite moderate at ₹14.13 lakh crore and ₹11.75 lakh crore.

  • February 02, 2024 07:38

    businessline’s take on Budget 2024| Fertilizer stocks slump as an overreaction to budgetary allocation

    Stocks of fertilizer makers fell 1-5 per cent in trade on Thursday after the Budget announcements. However, Coromandel International was the only exception, gaining two per cent. Top loser among the pack was Deepak Fertilisers, which shed six per cent, followed by RCF (5 per cent), National Fertilisers Ltd (4.2 per cent ) and GSFC (3.6 per cent). 

    While the reasons for the lukewarm market reaction may be many including profit booking and consolidation given the strong rally in Indian equities over the last few months, the fall in fertilizer stock prices is possibly more an overreaction.

  • February 02, 2024 07:36

    Stock market live updates: PSU Banks and housing finance stocks get a ‘Budget'’ boost

    The Interim Budget 2024 largely turned out to be a non-event for the stock markets. Sensex (71,645) and Nifty 50 (21,697) closed the day marginally lower by 0.15 per cent and 0.13 per cent respectively.

    However, among the sectors, the public sector banks (PSB) and housing finance stocks seem to have benefited from this Budget. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged over 3 per cent.

  • February 02, 2024 07:35

    businessline’s take on Budget 2024| Time for private sector to pick up the capex baton?

    Capital expenditure outlay by the government for FY24-25 has been announced at ₹11.11-lakh crore. This is a 11 per cent increase over previous year’s budget announcement of ₹10-lakh crore or a ₹16 per cent over ₹9.5-lakh crore revised estimates. This marks a return to normalised growth in spending after a stellar period when capital expenditure by the central government has grown at 26 per cent CAGR in FY19-24.

  • February 02, 2024 07:33

    Stock market live updates: Budget’s focus on green solutions can aid speciality chemicals companies

    Budget announcement for FY24-25 continues with its green focus, first introduced last year. Last year’s plan indicated that a green, sustainable and circular economic development will be a strategic pillar for the government. This emphasis has been extended in the interim Budget as well.

  • February 02, 2024 07:32

    Stock market live updates: Tata Motors, JBM Auto, Olectra could gain from EV push in interim Budget 2024

    Even as the FAME II incentive scheme for electric vehicles (EVs) is fast moving towards its March 31, 2024 deadline, the FM reserved any concrete announcements on extension/FAME III as well as outlays for the future. However, ​the budget speech made it clear that the government’s focus in the EV space ​is on public transport, encouraging greater adoption of e-buses.

  • February 02, 2024 07:27

    businessline’s take| Ahead of elections, Sitharaman keeps purse strings tight

    Conservatism. Continuity. Confidence. These three words sum up Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim Budget for 2024-25. The Finance Minister’s sixth budget speech was notable not just for its brevity (57 minutes) but also for the cool confidence that it conveyed on the return to power of her party in the upcoming general elections.

    There were no election-eve handouts, nothing to please the all-important constituencies of farmers and voters from the poorer sections, but there were several promises made for the future. Click here to read businessline’s take on interim Budget 2024.

  • February 02, 2024 07:25

    Stock market live updates| Fund flow activity on 01 February 2024 (in ₹ crore)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 135499.38 + 17736.7 Total: 153236.08

    F&O Volume: 422283.78 + 1481483.77 Total: 1903767.55

    Provisional Cash:

    FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1879.58

    (19287.92 - 21167.5) 

    DII: NET BUY: +872.49 

    (12991.07 - 12118.58)

  • February 02, 2024 07:13

    Stock market live updates: Tokyo stocks rise in early trade; US markets end over 1% higher

    Stock markets in Japan opened higher on Friday on the back of Wall Street rallies. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.61% or 218.77 points, at 36,230.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.29% or 7.39 points to 2,541.43. In the US, Dow finished up 1.0% at 38,519.84, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.3% percent to 15,361.64. 

