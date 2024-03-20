Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the opening of an innovation hub called Pace Port in London to accelerate innovation-led growth.

The TCS Pace Port will become the centre for cutting-edge technology, research, and development in the region. It will focus on innovation across the cross-section of industries, government priorities, and national infrastructure, the company said in its statement.

The hub will help businesses create new offerings, explore ecosystem business models, deliver AI and generative AI projects, create innovation strategies, and innovation operating models.

Amit Kapur, Head of UK & Ireland at TCS, said, “Establishing the TCS Pace Port London in the heart of the city reflects TCS’s unwavering commitment to fuelling innovation, catalysing and contributing to the economic growth of the United Kingdom.”

“Our Pace Port London will foster a collaborative ecosystem through TCS’ IP, technology expertise and co-innovation network (COIN) spanning multiple disciplines including experts from the start-up, research and academia in the UK that will help co-innovate and co-create solutions for UK businesses,” said Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS.

TCS stock inched up by 0.59 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹4,000.95 as of 12:28 pm.