February 21, 2024 08:40

DLF: The company unit has acquired land parcels in Gurugram, Haryana for ₹1,241 crore, enabling partial redemption of bonds for ₹775 crore. The company’s unit has completed the registration and transfer of the first tranche of land parcels.

Zee Entertainment: The company clarified that it is not involved in any negotiations in relation to the Sony merger deal.

GOCL: To meet the FDI limit of 74%, promoter Hinduja Capital, Mauritius, will be reducing their stake by 1% to 72.83% from 73.83% via bulk or block deal.

Ashok Leyland: The company will set up a new integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.

NTPC: Unit NTPC Green Energy signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam, which includes the construction of a production facility for 1,200 tonnes per day.

Thermax: The company entered into a licence and technical assistance agreement with Flowtech Co., South Korea, to obtain technology to manufacture Poly carboxylate ether products to strengthen its construction chemicals business portfolio. For the $300,000, 50% will be adjusted against royalty payments and the balance will be a refundable deposit until the agreement period.

Bondada Engineering: The company received a work order worth Rs 4.93 crore from Sundrops Energia to supply the equipment for the solar power plant.

Medplus Health Services: A company unit received a suspension order from Drugs and Control authorities for suspending the operations of a store for two days.

Varun Beverages: The company, through its unit, entered into an exclusive snack appointment agreement to manufacture and package ‘Cheetos’ in Morocco. The commencement of production from the company’s own manufacturing facility will be effective from May 1, 2025, with a capex of ₹100 crore.

ONGC: The board approved a JV for compressed biogas plants with a seed equity contribution worth up to ₹10 crore.