ALL UPDATES
- February 28, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates: Zee board appoints independent panel to investigate allegations against company
The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has appointed an Independent Advisory Committee to review the allegations levelled by market regulator SEBI and other parties against the company. Read more
- February 28, 2024 07:03
Stock market updates today: Positive surprises in banks’ earnings unlikely as there is no scope for NIM expansion: Kotak Securities
Positive surprises in banks’ earnings are unlikely as there is no scope for NIM (net interest margin) expansion, while the outlook on loan growth appears to be showing signs of moderation from current levels, Kotak Securities Ltd (KSL) said in a report. Read more
- February 28, 2024 06:56
Stock market updates today: Riding the wave: Manufacturing sector to ignite M&A boom in India in 2024, says Deloitte
The momentum of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in India is expected to remain steady in 2024 and beyond, a new Deloitte report has revealed.
Despite global economic and geopolitical challenges, India’s deals market expected to remain steady, reflecting strong confidence from businesses and investors amidst a global economic slowdown, according to the latest ‘India M&A Trends 2024’report byDeloitte. Read more
- February 28, 2024 06:51
Stock market updates today: India Inc. Q3: Resilient earnings
Post the announcement of Q3 results by listed companies, CITI came up with its India Equity Strategy report. The quarterly results have beaten CITI’s estimates on all fronts, that is, revenue, EBITDA and PAT, primarily led by auto, industrials and energy sectors. Read more
- February 28, 2024 06:48
Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 28th February 2024
- February 28, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar - 28.02.2024
19.00 U.S. Prelim GDP q/q (Expected: 3.3% versus Previous: 3.3%)
22.30 U.S FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- February 28, 2024 06:46
Stock market updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 28-02-2024
TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Baidu, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Vistra Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Viatris Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Liberty Media Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
TopBuild Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
EMCOR Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
NRG Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
UWM Holdings Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Salesforce, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Snowflake Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
HP Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Paramount Global (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Okta, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nutanix, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Pure Storage, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
- February 28, 2024 06:45
Stock market updates today: Key market data
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 73095.22 (+305.09)
Nifty 50: 22198.35 (+76.30)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 49041.20 (-61.10)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16177.70 (+44.55)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.99 / 3.71
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.92 / 3.89
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.43 / 3.93
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 29.81 / 3.99
📌 Inflow/Outflow*the *(Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (1509.16 crs) / (18197.60 Crs)
DII Activity: 2861.56 crs / 23152.06 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.72
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $82.28
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2038.41 = INR 62331
Silver: INR 69596
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 82.89
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 103.66
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.07% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.27%
- February 28, 2024 06:43
Stock market updates today: Stock to buy today: Tata Communications (₹1,908.90): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Tata Communications. The stock has been moving up very well since the beginning of this month. The share price has risen over 4 per cent so far this month. Read more
Related Topics
