February 28, 2024 06:56

The momentum of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in India is expected to remain steady in 2024 and beyond, a new Deloitte report has revealed.

Despite global economic and geopolitical challenges, India’s deals market expected to remain steady, reflecting strong confidence from businesses and investors amidst a global economic slowdown, according to the latest ‘India M&A Trends 2024’report byDeloitte. Read more