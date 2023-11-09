Stock market live updates: Asian shares climb as US stocks hit hot streak

November 09, 2023 07:59

Som Distilleries and Breweries said the Income Tax Department has been conducting a search & seizure operation at its Corporate office and Factories since November 7, 2023.

The Company, which has its registered office in Dehi and corporate office in Bhopal, in a regulatory filing, said it has been co-operating with the officials during the proceedings and responded to the clarifications and details sought by them.

“The business operations of the Company continue as usual and have not been impacted due to the search. We will comply with our legal obligation for disclosure from time to time

and will update you on further developments in near future as and when the situation permits,” per the filing.