Stock market live updates: Asian shares climb as US stocks hit hot streak

- November 09, 2023 07:59
Stocks to watch today: Som Distilleries and Breweries
Som Distilleries and Breweries said the Income Tax Department has been conducting a search & seizure operation at its Corporate office and Factories since November 7, 2023.
The Company, which has its registered office in Dehi and corporate office in Bhopal, in a regulatory filing, said it has been co-operating with the officials during the proceedings and responded to the clarifications and details sought by them.
“The business operations of the Company continue as usual and have not been impacted due to the search. We will comply with our legal obligation for disclosure from time to time
and will update you on further developments in near future as and when the situation permits,” per the filing.
- November 09, 2023 07:57
Stocks in news: Eris Lifesciences
Ahmedabad-based Eris Lifesciences said it has availed a Term Loan Facility from Citi Bank N.A. amounting to Rs. 280 Crores for financing the acquisition of the Nephrology and Dermatology businesses pertaining to the Indian Territory of Biocon Biologics Limited. Eris has provided the lender exclusive charge on assets acquired through the slump sale transaction, including hypothecation charge on brand portfolio acquired from Biocon Biologics Limited, as security.
- November 09, 2023 07:54
Stock market live updates: Bata Q2 net profit dips 38% on lower revenue
Footwear major Bata India on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹33.99 crore for the second quarter this fiscal due to lower revenue and a one-time charge for introducing a voluntary retirement scheme.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹54.82 crore for the second quarter last fiscal. During the period under review, revenue from operations fell 1.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹819.11 crore (₹829.75 crore).
- November 09, 2023 07:32
Stock market live updates| Zee-Sony merger: Punit Goenka in no mood to give up CEO post as Sony explores other options
Even as Sony Corp balks against appointing Punit Goenka as the MD and CEO of the Zee-Sony merged entity, Goenka has no plans to relinquish his future role in the merged entity.
Sources close to matter told businessline that Goenka’s ambitions for the MD position have been bolstered after the Securities Appellate Tribunal set aside SEBI’s order that barred him from taking up any key managerial position. Read on to know more about Punit Goenka’s bid to become the new chief of the Sony-Zee merged entity.
- November 09, 2023 07:26
businessline analysis| Geopolitical situation, Fed action to weigh on returns in Samvat 2080
Market observers expect high single-digit returns for the benchmark indices in Samvat 2080 as well.
The general elections to be held next year, coupled with global interest rates, bond yields, inflation and geopolitical issues may be key factors that dictate market movement this year.
Interest rates are widely expected to have peaked and the US Federal Reserve may keep rates steady from here on. Read on to know outlook for Samvat 2080.
- November 09, 2023 07:21
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Century Plyboards (I)
The short-term outlook is bullish for Century Plyboards (I). The stock surged over 4 per cent on Wednesday. That rise has taken it above the 100-Day Moving Average (MA) resistance poised around ₹650. Prior to this rise, the stock had found strong support below ₹630 this week.
The 100-Day MA will be an immediate support now.
- November 09, 2023 07:18
Stock market live updates| Day trading guide: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 09, 2023 07:15
Markets news: Oil holds near three-month low with demand headwinds growing
Oil held near its lowest in more than three months as bullishness in wider financial markets was offset by signs that demand is weakening and supplies remain ample, per a Bloomberg report.
West Texas Intermediate edged higher toward $76 a barrel after losing almost 7% over the previous two sessions, while global benchmark Brent settled below $80 for the first time since July, the report added.
- November 09, 2023 07:11
Stock market live updates: Asian shares climb as US stocks hit hot streak
Stocks in Asia advanced after US equities hit their hottest winning streak in two years, as investors cling to hopes that interest rates have peaked, per a Bloomberg report.
Australian and Japanese shares rose, while futures contracts for Hong Kong were flat. Those moves followed a 0.1% gain for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, it’s eighth consecutive advance and the best run for the index since November 2021.
The upward momentum weighed on Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge. The VIX index marked its longest slide since October 2015 and is hovering at a level last seen in the middle of September.
