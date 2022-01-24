Shriram Transport Finance posts 6 per cent decline in Q3 net profits

×

Company revises process of NPA classification in view of latest RBI norms

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in net profit at ₹681 crore in Q3 against ₹728 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company emphasised that it has revised its process of NPA classification, flagging of the borrower accounts as overdue as part of the day-end processes for the due date, as per RBI’s latest prudential norms.

Had the company followed earlier method, the profit before tax for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021, would have been higher by ₹354.75 crore, STFC said in a statement.

Net interest income was up 11 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,388 crore (₹2,148 crore in the year-ago period).

Total Assets under Management as of December-end were up about 8 per cent to ₹1,24,602 crore as compared to ₹1,14,936 crore as of December-end 2020.