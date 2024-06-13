June 13, 2024 11:47

Vinod Jhaveri, independent analyst, Pure Technicals, said, “Shobha Ltd has been on a roll since it crossed the multi year highs at 1060 and since have doubled to 2220. The company have announced Rights at 1650 which again is benefiting the shareholders. The stock still have some upmove left in coming days and can head to 2350/2500.”