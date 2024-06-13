Sobha Share/Stock Price Updates: Find here all the updates related to Sobha share price and major stock-related updates.
ALL UPDATES
- June 13, 2024 15:31
Sobha Share Price Live Today: The stock closed at ₹2,168.90 on the BSE on Thursday, up by 5.09%, and at ₹2,165 on the NSE, up by 4.97%.
- June 13, 2024 14:28
Sobha Stock Price Live Today: Sobha shares hit all-time high after rights issue approval
The company witnessed a surge in its share prices, reaching an all-time high, following the approval from the company’s board for the issuance of equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore through a rights issue. Sobha shares soared by 7.5% to Rs 2219 compared to the previous closing price of Rs 2063.90 on the BSE. This development propelled the market capitalization of the firm to Rs 20,423.63 crore.
- June 13, 2024 14:22
Sobha Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded at ₹2,158.45, up by 4.58% on the BSE and by 4.77% to ₹2,160.90 on the NSE at 2.22 pm.
- June 13, 2024 12:48
Sobha Share Price Live Today: The stock trades at ₹2,162.70, up by 4.79% on the BSE and by 4.78% to ₹2,161 on the NSE at 12.40 pm.
- June 13, 2024 11:49
Sobha Stock Price Live Updates: The shares were up by 4.80% to ₹2,162.95 on the BSE and by 4.82% to ₹2,162 on the NSE at 11.48 a.m.
- June 13, 2024 11:47
Sobha Stock Price Live Today: Sobha stock expected to climb to 2,500: Analyst
Vinod Jhaveri, independent analyst, Pure Technicals, said, “Shobha Ltd has been on a roll since it crossed the multi year highs at 1060 and since have doubled to 2220. The company have announced Rights at 1650 which again is benefiting the shareholders. The stock still have some upmove left in coming days and can head to 2350/2500.”
- June 13, 2024 10:54
Sobha Live News Updates: Sobha to launch 9 million sq ft projects in FY25
The company plans to launch about 9 million square feet of new projects in FY25, with an estimated gross development value of ₹120 billion. This will bring the total inventory pipeline to 16.5 million square feet.
- June 13, 2024 10:52
Sobha Share Price Updates: Mixed results for Sobha: yearly up, quarterly down
About a month back, Sobha reported a slow quarter, with sales reaching ₹15 billion, which is a 2.8% increase from last year but a 22.9% drop from the previous quarter. The volume of sales was 1.5 million square feet, down 9.4% year-on-year and 19.5% quarter-on-quarter.
- June 13, 2024 10:43
Sobha Stock Price Live Updates: The shares were up by 5.85% to ₹2,184.65 on the BSE and by 6.08% to ₹2,187.80 on the NSE at 10.41 a.m.
- June 13, 2024 10:38
Sobha Stock Live Today: The company reported that the trading window for Sobha’s securities is closed until June 14, 2024, in accordance with insider trading regulations.
- June 13, 2024 10:31
Sobha Stock Price Updates: Sobha shares closed 0.11% lower at Rs 2063.90 on June 12 against the previous close of Rs 2066.15 on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2174 on June 10, 2024.
- June 13, 2024 10:30
Sobha Stock Price Live Updates: Sobha stock soars after board approves ₹2,000-cr rights issue
Sobha stock is trending after it announced that the board cleared ₹2,000-crore rights issue.
The price of the rights issue has been fixed at ₹1,651 per equity share, a discount of 25 percent, the firm said. The issue will open on June 28 and will close on July 4.
- June 13, 2024 10:28
Sobha Share Price Live Updates: The shares were up by 6.74%, to ₹2,202.95 at 10.20 am on the BSE.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.