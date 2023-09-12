Sonata Software has clinched three Microsoft India Partner of the Year Awards across multiple categories. The accolades recognise Sonata’s accomplishments and contributions in the fields of Manufacturing and Conglomerates, ITES, and Digital Natives.

The Microsoft India Partner of the Year Awards applaud partners for their outstanding achievements and forward-thinking initiatives in various domains, including partner competencies, edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit, and societal impact. Sonata received recognition for its dedication to customers, the influence of its solutions, and its utilization of Microsoft technologies.

Sonata Software, a trusted Microsoft partner, has earned several recognitions and accolades, including Member Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, Microsoft Cloud Partner, and various Solutions Partner designations. Additionally, Sonata is a valued partner for Microsoft Fabric, the recently introduced data analytics platform tailored for the era of AI.

However, the shares were down by 2.65 per cent to Rs. 1098.45 at 11 a.m. on the BSE.