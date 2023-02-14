Shares of SpiceJet ended nearly 5 per cent lower on Tuesday after the Supreme Court directed the airline to encash bank guarantee and pay ₹270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran. The stock dipped 4.85 per cent to settle at ₹33.35 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell 4.71 per cent to close at ₹33.40 per share.

During the day, it declined 10 per cent and touched its 52-week low of ₹33.20 on both the exchanges.

In volume terms, 7.15 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 33 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark ended at 600.42 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 61,032.26 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said the bank guarantee of ₹270 crore of SpiceJet must be encashed immediately and the money be paid to media baron Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways towards dues from the arbitral award of ₹578 crore.

It also directed the airline to pay within three months ₹75 crore to Maran and Kal Airways towards the interest component on the arbitral award. This will ensure that the principal sum due in the award is paid almost in entirety, it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit