Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has deepened its partnership with Vocus Group, a fibre and network solutions provider in Australia. STL has been involved in developing optical fibre solutions tailored to Vocus’ goal of delivering high-speed connectivity across Australia.

The new multi-year partnership will see increased usage of STL’s ultra-slim profile Micro TM cables in Vocus’ network, along with the use of Stellar TM fibre.

Matt Walsh, Vocus’ Chief Customer Officer, said, “At Vocus, we believe connectivity should enable potential and as a result, performance and reliability are key to the work we do to empower businesses and communities across Australia with superior network solutions.”

Commenting on this engagement, Paul Atkinson, CEO of Optical Networking Business, STL, said, “Our collaborative efforts with Vocus in developing tailored optical fibre solutions, reflect our shared commitment to delivering high-speed connectivity across Australia and resonates with our purpose of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world.”

Shares rallied 7.81 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹119.45 as of 9.30 am on Monday.