November 03, 2023 08:09

Tata Motors Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 32.1% at Rs 1,05,128 crore vs. Rs 79,611 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,109.59 crore).

Ebitda up 147.1% at Rs 13,767 crore vs. Rs 5,572 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,766.26 crore).

Margin at 13.1% vs. 6.99% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.70%).

Reported profit at Rs 3,832 crore vs. loss of Rs 898 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,519.61 crore).

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 96.7 crore vs. Rs 90.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.75 crore).

Ebitda up 81.3% at Rs 20 crore vs. Rs 11.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22.4 crore).

Margin at 20.9% vs. 12.38% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.90%).

Profit up 9.4% at Rs 7.8 crore vs. Rs 7 crore (Bloomberg estimate net: Rs 11.45 crore).

Indian Energy Exchange Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 14% at Rs 109 crore vs. Rs 95.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 109.5 crore)

Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 91.9 crore vs. Rs 78.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 90.95 crore).

Margin at 84.72% vs. 82.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 83.10%).

Reported profit up 21.4% at Rs 86.5 crore vs. Rs 71.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 79 crore).

Kalpataru Projects International Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 4,518 crore vs. Rs 3,798 crore.

Ebitda up 6% at Rs 370 crore vs. Rs 349 crore. Margin at 8.18% vs. 9.18%.

Reported profit down 8.2% at Rs 90 crore vs. Rs 98 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% at Rs 1,574.5 crore vs. Rs 1,373.6 crore.

Ebitda up 32.5% at Rs 217.3 crore vs. Rs 164 crore.

Margin at 13.8% vs. 11.9%.

Reported profit up 43% at Rs 45 crore vs. Rs 31.5 crore.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 6.24% at Rs 1,305 crore vs. Rs 1,228 crore.

Ebitda up 11.8% at Rs 202 crore vs. Rs 181 crore.

Margin at 15.5% vs. 14.7%.

Reported profit down 5.5% at Rs 77.9 crore vs. Rs 82.5 crore.

EIH Associated Hotels Q2 FY24 (YoY)

Revenue up 0.41% at Rs 58.77 crore vs. Rs 58.53 crore.

Ebitda down 93.17% at Rs 45 lakh vs. Rs 6.58 crore.

Margin at 0.76% vs. 11.24%.

Reported loss at Rs 91 lakh vs. profit of Rs 2.6 crore.

KSB Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 30.7% at Rs 563.7 crore vs. Rs 431.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 504 crore).

Ebitda up 29.9% at Rs 70.3 crore vs. Rs 54.1 crore.

Margin at 12.47% vs. 12.54%.

Reported profit up 28.5% at Rs 50.1 crore vs. Rs 39 crore (Bloomberg estimate net: Rs 56 crore).

Indian Railway Finance Corp. Q2 FY24 (YoY)

Total income up 16.5% at Rs 6,767.5 crore vs. Rs 5,810.4 crore.

Reported profit down 9.6% at Rs 1,549.9 crore vs. Rs 1,714.3 crore.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 1,131.2 crore vs. Rs 899.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 618.15 crore).

Ebitda up 30.7% at Rs 244.8 crore vs. Rs 187.4 crore.

Margin at 21.6% vs. 20.8%

Net profit up 66.4% at Rs 164.3 crore vs Rs 98.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 62.45 crore).

Container Corp. Of India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 10.5% at Rs 2,194.9 crore vs. Rs 1,986 crore.

Ebitda up 7.8% at Rs 546.5 crore vs. Rs 506.8 crore.

Margin at 24.9% vs. 25.5%.

Net profit up 21.3% at Rs 368.5 crore vs. Rs 303.8 crore.

360 One Wam Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

Total income down 6.9% at Rs 284.8 crore vs. Rs 305.8 crore.

Reported profit down 16.9% at Rs 219.4 crore vs. Rs 263.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 183.3 crore).

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q2 FY24 (YoY)

Revenue up 15.8% at Rs 308.7 crore vs. Rs 266.5 crore.

Ebitda up 36.6% at Rs 35.6 crore vs. Rs 26.1 crore.

Margin at 11.5% vs. 9.8%.

Reported profit up 29.9% at Rs 26.2 crore vs. Rs 20.2 crore.

NOCIL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 9.9% at Rs 350.9 crore vs. Rs 389 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 423.5 crore).

Ebitda down 28.3% at Rs 44 crore vs. Rs 61.5 crore.

Margin at 12.6% vs. 15.8%.

Reported profit down 25.2% at Rs 26.9 crore vs. Rs 35.9 crore.

Linc Q2 FY24 (YoY) Revenue up 3.3% at Rs 131.21 crore vs. Rs 126.9 crore.

Ebitda down 19.2% at Rs 12.6 crore vs. Rs 15.6 crore.

Margin at 9.6% vs. 12.25%.

Net profit down 19.4% at Rs 7.7 crore vs. Rs 9.5 crore.

Sheela Foam Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 10.2% at Rs 613 crore vs. Rs 683 crore.

Ebitda down 15.4% at Rs 66.2 crore vs. Rs 78.3 crore.

Margin at 10.79% vs. 11.46%.

Net profit down 17.3% at Rs 44.3 crore vs. Rs 53.6 crore.

Prataap Snacks Q2 FY24 (YoY)

Revenue down 5.2% at Rs 433.7 crore vs. Rs 457.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 384 crore).

Ebitda up 71.7% at Rs 37.9 crore vs. Rs 22.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30 crore).

Margin at 8.7% vs. 4.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.80%).

Net profit at Rs 16.5 crore vs. Rs 3.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10.5 crore).

Bombay Dyeing Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 40.9% at Rs 440.6 crore vs. Rs 745.2 crore.

Ebitda up 90.3% at Rs 15.5 crore vs. Rs 8.14 crore.

Margin at 3.5% vs. 1%.

Reported loss at Rs 51.9 crore vs. loss of Rs 93 crore.

Gujarat Gas Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 3,845.4 crore vs. Rs 3,781.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,868.2 crore).

Ebitda up 28% at Rs 496.6 crore vs. Rs 388 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 457.9 crore).

Margin at 12.9% vs. 10.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.80%).

Reported profit up 37.2% at Rs 296.3 crore vs. Rs 216 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 246.4 crore).

Chemplast Sanmar Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 17.3% at Rs 987.7 crore vs. Rs 1,194.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 962.73 crore).

Ebitda down 53.3% at Rs 45.95 crore vs. Rs 98.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36 crore).

Margin at 4.7% vs. 8.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.70%.)

Reported profit down 32.4% at Rs 26.05 crore vs. Rs 38.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 17.83 crore).