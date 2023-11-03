₹1476 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1500

1520

No clear trend in the stock; do not initiate fresh positions.

₹1370 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1352

1325

1380

1390

Trades along the direction of break of the 1352-1380 range.

₹431 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

428

418

435

440

Initiate shorts if the stock falls below 428; stop-loss at 432.

₹186 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

182

188

190

No sign of the stock trending intraday; refrain from trading.

₹2319 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2285

2230

2330

2350

Go long if the stock breaks out of 2330; stop-loss at 2315.

₹571 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

570

560

580

585

Moves above a hurdle; buy the stock with stop-loss at 565.

₹3360 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3330

3300

3380

3415

Trade along the direction of the break of range 3330-3380.

19249 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19150

19050

19280

19350

Go short if the contract falls off 19280; stop-loss at 19350.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

