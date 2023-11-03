₹1476 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1500
1520
No clear trend in the stock; do not initiate fresh positions.
₹1370 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1352
1325
1380
1390
Trades along the direction of break of the 1352-1380 range.
₹431 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
428
418
435
440
Initiate shorts if the stock falls below 428; stop-loss at 432.
₹186 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
182
188
190
No sign of the stock trending intraday; refrain from trading.
₹2319 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2285
2230
2330
2350
Go long if the stock breaks out of 2330; stop-loss at 2315.
₹571 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
570
560
580
585
Moves above a hurdle; buy the stock with stop-loss at 565.
₹3360 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3330
3300
3380
3415
Trade along the direction of the break of range 3330-3380.
19249 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19150
19050
19280
19350
Go short if the contract falls off 19280; stop-loss at 19350.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
