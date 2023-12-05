December 05, 2023 09:35

SEAMEC LIMITED : Company has entered into a Bimco Charter Party dated 1st December, 2023 with M/s. Zamil Offshore Services Company, Saudi Arabia for Charter Hire of our Vessel “Subtech Swordfish” for working in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Gabriel India Limited : Company had challenged the aforesaid receipt of an Assessment Order from the office of the Commercial Tax Officer (GST Department) before The Hon’ble High Court, Madras (‘Court’) and has received favourable outcome. The Court has set aside the said Order and directed the Authority to re-consider the matter and provide an opportunity of personal hearing to the Company.

KPI Green Energy Limited : Company has completed the acquisition of KPark Sunbeat Private Limited, and the purchase consideration payable has been discharged by way of allotment of 15,18,480 equity shares of the Company and cash payment of ₹2,26,073.70

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd : COMPANY ACHIEVES 9,136 MU OVERALL VOLUME, INCREASE OF 17.5% YoY .PowerX* (AVERAGE CLEARING PRICE) FOR THE MONTH WAS Rs 4.06/unit

CUPID LTD : Company Announces Strategic Land Acquisition and Expansion in Industrial Area near Mumbai to Boost Production Capacities. Annual production capacity will increase by 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms. Cupid Limited is set to expand its global footprint by forging new partnerships with international players

Gulshan Polyols Limited : The Gulshan Polyols Limited has been awarded a contract for supplying 89404 Kilolitres of Ethanol from its 500 KLPD Ethanol plant at Boregaon with an order value of INR 5,71,50,41,840.

Stove Kraft Ltd : Company Forays into North India with the Launch of its First Exclusive Pigeon Brand Outlet in Delhi. Plans to launch 5 more exclusive stores in the next quarter across Delhi-NCR Region

TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED : company has been granted patent for a NOVEL SOLVENT RECOVERY SYSTEM, which shall be assigned to Taylormade Renewables Limited after legal formalities

Thomas Cook (India) Limited : The company’s promoter entity, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd., reduced its 8.5% stake in the company via an offer for sale

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : The company’s Swiss unit, Steiner AG, will divest its entire stake in Steiner Construction SA for Rs 928 crore

R R KABEL LIMITED : Income Tax Department officials concluded their Search operations at the offices and manufacturing units of the Company in the early hours on today i.e. 4th December, 2023. The Company will promptly keep the Exchanges informed of outcome from the above search operation upon receipt of the same from Income Tax Department.

MOIL’s November Production up by 35% YOY, Apr-Nov, 23: Production growth 43%; Sales growth 52% YOY

BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD : Brigade Group signed a joint development agreement to develop luxury residences of around 0.4 million sq. ft. in Mysuru, with a gross development value of Rs 300 crores.

GRAPHITE INDIA LTD : Company acquires a 31% shareholding in Godi India for Rs. 50 Crores Strategic entry into advanced battery technologies and energy storage systems Focus on fast evolving global electric vehicle battery market and supercapacitor applications

DCB Bank Limited : Board approves the proposal of investing of Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) (the Promoter) (the Major Shareholder) has expressed its interest to invest up to USD 10 million (equivalent INR at prevailing exchange rate) by subscribing to additional equity shares of the Bank

TCM Limited : Company has entered into a Sale Deed for total 7 Acres and 3 cents of the Company land at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu Rs.3,03,03,000/-

HCL Technologies Limited : The company is in talks with State Street Corp. to sell its entire 49% equity stake in joint venture State Street HCL Services for $170 million or around Rs 1,417 crore. The amount will be in addition to the JV’s net book value