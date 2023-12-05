₹1609 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1635

1650

Buy now and on a dip to 1585; stop-loss at 1565.

₹1464 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1470

1500

Go long if the stock moves above 1470; stop-loss at 1450.

₹453 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

445

457

465

Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 445.

₹202 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

197

206

210

Go long now and on a dip to 200; stop-loss at 196.

₹2421 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2375

2450

2480

Consider going long now and at 2400; stop-loss at 2370.

₹594 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

580

600

608

Buy now and on a dip to 585; place stop-loss at 578.

₹3509 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3500

3475

3550

3600

Go long on this stock now; keep stop-loss at 3475.

20804 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20700

20650

20950

21000

Buy now and on a dip to 20725; place stop-loss at 20640.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

