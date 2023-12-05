₹1609 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1585
1635
1650
Buy now and on a dip to 1585; stop-loss at 1565.
₹1464 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1470
1500
Go long if the stock moves above 1470; stop-loss at 1450.
₹453 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
445
457
465
Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 445.
₹202 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
197
206
210
Go long now and on a dip to 200; stop-loss at 196.
₹2421 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2375
2450
2480
Consider going long now and at 2400; stop-loss at 2370.
₹594 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
580
600
608
Buy now and on a dip to 585; place stop-loss at 578.
₹3509 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3500
3475
3550
3600
Go long on this stock now; keep stop-loss at 3475.
20804 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20700
20650
20950
21000
Buy now and on a dip to 20725; place stop-loss at 20640.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
