January 09, 2024 08:33

Bajaj Auto: The company has approved a Rs 4,000-crore buyback via a tender offer. It plans to buy back 40 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 10,000 apiece.

* Zee Entertainment Enterprises:* Sony Group is planning to call off the $10 billion merger pact with the company, according to Bloomberg.

* Adani Group Companies:* The conglomerate has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to invest over Rs 42,700 crore in Tamil Nadu.

* Eicher Motors:* The company’s unit, Royal Enfield, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government. It will invest around Rs 3,000 crore over eight years in the state to set up greenfield and brownfield projects in the region.

* Brigade Enterprises:* The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest over Rs 3,400 crore for multiple construction projects.

* Ashok Leyland:* The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 1,200 crore in three to five years.

* Bajaj Finserv:* The company’s unit, Bajaj Alliance, reported a total new business premium of Rs 962 crore and a gross direct premium of Rs 1,425.1 crore for December.

* IRB Energy:* The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest up to Rs 858 crore over the years.

* Caplin Point Laboratories:* The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 700 crore over five years in diverse projects.

* BEML:* The company bagged an order worth Rs 329.87 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mark-ll.

* Adani Enterprises:* The company’s unit, Mumbai International Airport, secured relief from an arbitration panel against the Airports Authority of India in the matter related to payment of the monthly annual fee during the COVID-19 period.

* Cipla:* The company’s UK-based arm announced a joint venture with Kemwell Biopharma and Manipal Education & Medical Group to develop novel cell therapy products for major unmet medical needs in the United States, Japan, and EU regions.

* Life Insurance Corp.:* The company will invest 10% in the new company promoted by the National Housing Bank for residential mortgage-backed securities.

* Cupid:* The company has received an additional purchase order worth Rs 16.23 crore from the Central Medical Services Society for the supply of male condoms.

* Tata Motors:* The company reported Jaguar Land Rover wholesales at 1.01 lakh units, up 27% YoY and retail sales at 1.09 lakh units, up 29% YoY. The order book continues to be strong, the company said.

* Sanghi Industries:* Ambuja Cements’ open offer for acquiring a 26% stake in the company will open on Jan. 15 and close on Jan. 29.

Aurobindo Pharma: The U.S. FDA conducted its inspection at the company’s Telangana manufacturing facility. It ended with a ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ classification.

* Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals:* The company has commissioned a manufacturing plant at Fertilizernagar in Vadodara for the production of ammonium sulphate. The facility has an installed capacity of manufacturing 1,32,000 MT of ammonium sulphate.

* Gujarat Mineral Development Corp:* has received approval for environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change to expand its capacity from 3 MTPA to 5

МТРА of lignite at Surkha (N) Lignite Mine.

* Metropolis Healthcare:* The company, in its Q3 business update, announced that its core business revenue grew by 12% YoY. It was largely driven by 9% volume growth and lower margins.

* Fino Payments Bank:* The company has applied for a small finance bank licence from the Reserve Bank of India.