January 10, 2024 16:38

Nifty 50 and Sensex rose on Wednesday, led by gains in IT companies ahead of quarterly results and boosted by a jump in some Adani group stocks on the conglomerate’s plan for a $24 billion investment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.34% to 21,618.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.38% to 71,657.71. Both the benchmarks lost about 0.5% each, before reversing gains in the final hour.

IT stocks rose 0.5%. Market leaders TCS and Infosys are due to report quarterly results on Thursday, kicking off the earnings season in earnest.

While their results are expected to be subdued due to weak spending by key U.S. clients, the forecasts will be in focus. In that regard, U.S. inflation data on Thursday is key. A soft print will likely fortify bets of a rate cut in March, making stocks generally, and IT companies in particular, attractive.

The overall earnings season is critical with valuations at all-time highs. The Nifty 50’s PE ratio (price-to-earnings) is 22.6 times one-year forward earnings, well above the five-year average of 21.6.