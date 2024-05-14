₹1456 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1385
1480
1515
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1475. Keep the stop-loss at 1490
₹1423 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1400
1445
1460
Go long now and at 1405. Keep the stop-loss at 1405
₹432 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
427
423
434
438
Go long only above 434. Stop-loss can be placed at 432
₹267 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
265
262
269
272
Take fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 270
₹2805 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2785
2750
2820
2850
Go long only above 2820. Stop-loss can be kept at 2810
₹809 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
805
799
814
819
Go long only above 814. Stop-loss can be placed at 812
₹3944 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3900
3870
3990
4030
Wait for dips. Go long at 3915. Stop-loss can be placed at 3890
22224 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22160
22070
22300
22400
Go long now and accumulate at 22190 with a stop-loss at 22140
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
