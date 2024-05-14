₹1456 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1385

1480

1515

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1475. Keep the stop-loss at 1490

₹1423 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1400

1445

1460

Go long now and at 1405. Keep the stop-loss at 1405

₹432 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

427

423

434

438

Go long only above 434. Stop-loss can be placed at 432

₹267 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

262

269

272

Take fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 270

₹2805 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2785

2750

2820

2850

Go long only above 2820. Stop-loss can be kept at 2810

₹809 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

805

799

814

819

Go long only above 814. Stop-loss can be placed at 812

₹3944 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3900

3870

3990

4030

Wait for dips. Go long at 3915. Stop-loss can be placed at 3890

22224 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22160

22070

22300

22400

Go long now and accumulate at 22190 with a stop-loss at 22140

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

