November 16, 2023 09:58

Deficiencies (as against the digital lending guidelines) identified by the RBI are more operational in nature (with regards to KFS) and do not raise any questions on BAF’s processes or the structures of the various products in these two sourcing channels. BAF shared that it does expect any material financial impact from this event.

 This action from the RBI definitely shows that it is stringently auditing the lending institutions (including banks) and is ensuring compliance with its guidelines by imposing penalties or restrictions on new customer/loan acquisitions in certain products or through certain channels.

 We have not made any changes in our estimates as yet, even though we acknowledge that there will be an impact on both AUM growth as well as fee income in 2HFY24. However, our long-term thesis for this franchise remains intact. BAF will take corrective action, and once successful in satisfying the RBI, its momentum will only get stronger ahead with the digital ecosystem – app,

web platform and full-stack payment offerings – in place. Reiterate BUY – any significant correction in the stock price purely because of this event should be used as an opportunity to accumulate.