February 02, 2024 09:42

Texmaco Rail: Revenue at 896 Cr Vs 625 Cr, +43.3%. EBITDA 82 Cr Vs 56 Cr, +46.4% (YoY)

Jupiter Wagons: Revenue at Rs.896 cr vs 644 cr, +39%, EBITDA at Rs.124 cr vs 79 cr, +57%

Castrol: Net Profit up 25.1% at Rs 241.9 cr vs Rs 193.3 cr, Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 1,264 cr vs Rs 1,176 cr (YoY)

Pricol: Net Profit up 26.9% at Rs 34 cr vs Rs 26.8 cr, Revenue up 20.8% at Rs 572.6 cr vs Rs 474.2 cr (YoY)

Indian Hotels: Net Profit up 18.2% at Rs 476.9 cr vs Rs 403.6 cr, Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 1,963.8 cr vs Rs 1,685.8 cr (YoY)

Abbott: Net profit at Rs 311.0 cr, up 26 percent, Revenue at Rs 1437 cr, up 9 percent (YoY)

UFO: Net Profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs loss Rs 0.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 118.0 cr vs Rs 110.0 cr (YoY)

Bandhan Bank: Bank appoints Former CEO of HDFC Sales Pvt Ltd, Santosh Nair as Head-Consumer Lending & Mortgages

NMDC: January production up 8.1% at 4.54 mt vs 4.20 mt (YoY).

Aviation stocks: Domestic and international air traffic witnesses growth.

Apollo Micro: Company received contract worth of Rs 25.6 crore

Eicher Motors: January total sales at 76187 units Vs estimate of 74510 units

Mahanagar Gas: City gas distributor on Thursday said it has acquired a 100% stake in Unison Enviro Pvt

Minda Corp: Profit up 4% at Rs 52.5 cr vs Rs 52.3 cr , Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 1,165.8 cr vs Rs 1,068.3 cr (YoY)

Bata: Net Profit down 30.1% at Rs 58 cr vs Rs 83 cr, Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 903.4 cr vs Rs 900 cr (YoY)

MPhasis: Net Profit down 4.7% at Rs 373.6 cr vs Rs 391.9 c, Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 3,337.9 cr vs Rs 3,276.5 cr (QoQ)

City Union Bank: Net Profit up 16.2% at Rs 253 cr vs Rs 217.8 cr, NII down 7.2% at Rs 515.9 cr vs Rs 555.7 cr (YoY)

Godrej Agro: Net Profit down 27.6% at Rs 83 cr vs Rs 114.6 cr, Revenue up 0.9% at Rs 2,345.2 cr vs Rs 2,323.5 cr (YoY)

Sonata Soft: Net Loss at Rs 46.2 cr Vs profit of Rs 124.2 cr (QoQ) >>Revenue (GU)30.4% at Rs 2,493.3 cr Vs Rs 1,912.6 cr (QoQ)

Nestle: Varun Sethuraman to succeed Gopichandar Jagatheesa as BEO of Cereals Business

Paytm: Company on Thursday said that the RBI’s actions are a big speed bump and that there will be a requirement to have some operational change for which work has started

Ashok Ley: January total sales at 15,939 units Vs estimate of 16,800 units

TVS Motors: January total sales at 339513 units Vs estimate of 346010 units

Hero MotoCorp: January total sales at 433598 units Vs estimate of 450000 units

Panacea Biotec: The USFDA has classified the inspection of Baddi, Himachal Pradesh facility of the company’s subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma as Official Action Indicated.

TNPL: Net Profit at Rs 16 cr versus profit Rs 113 crore; revenue declines 1% to Rs 1240.0 crore