December 26, 2023 08:43

Aurobindo Pharma: U.S FDAs pre-approval inspection-from Dec. 11-22-at the U.S.-based unit

Eugia ended with 10 observations.

* Adani Power:* A consortium of Adani Power received letter of intent from resolution professional of Coastal Energen after lenders approved the resolution plan.

* Adani Green Energy:* Completed power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corp of India to supply 1,799 MW of solar power. Concludes power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded by SECl.

* Zydus Lifesciences:* The USFDA conducted an inspection at the API site situated in Ahmedabad between Dec. 14 and 22. The inspection was closed with six observations.

* Bank of Baroda:* The company raised its stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to 8.51% from 5.56% for Rs 30 crore.

* KPIT Technologies:* The company approved the initial strategic acquisition of 13% shareholding in N-Dream AG, a cloud-based game aggregation platform for €2.7 million as a primary investment and €0.3 million as a secondary investment.

* RBL Bank:* RBI-appointed director, named in 2021 when the bank was going through an unexpected leadership transition, retired on Dec 23.

* Talbros Automotive Components:* The company approved divesting and selling its entire 40% stake in Nippon Leakless Talbros to Nippon Leakless Corp. and Leakless Gasket for a consideration of Rs 81.80 crore.

* Adani Wilmar:* The company’s promoters, Adani Commodities and Lence, have proposed to sell their stakes to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms. The promoters sell up to a 1.24% stake between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31.

* AstraZeneca Pharma:* The company received a Rs 14.1 crore tax demand from the Income Tax Department for AY 2021-22.

* Archean Chemical Industries:* The company’s unit was declared the successful bidder for acquiring Oren Hydrocarbons.

* NHPC:* The company will monetize future cash flow in respect of the Kishanganga power station or any other power station of the company for 8-10 years in a single tranche during FY 2023-24 or beyond.

* Rites:* The company signed a MoU with Northeastern Electric Power Corp. for consultancy work.

Arman Financial Services: The company raised Rs 230 crore via QIP and set the issue price at Rs 2,195 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.96% to the floor price of Rs 2,309.51 per share.

* Polycab India:* The Income Tax Department has commenced search operations at the company’s premises.

* Transformers and Rectifiers:* The company has completed the ‘Dynamic Short Circuit Test’ on

105 MVA. The test was conducted at the national high-power test laboratory. With the successful completion of this test, the company has crossed a commendable milestone of a successful dynamic short circuit test on a record 150+ transformers in the last two decades.

* Grindwell Norton:* The company approved the investment of Rs 11 crore in VEH Wind Energy and an investment of Rs 15 crore in Advanced Synthetic Minerals.

* TTK Prestige:* The company appointed Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as the Chief Executive Officer.

* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals:* The company launched a new product ‘CAVELO’ in the category of 70W well glass trade to cater to the domestic market.

* Power Finance Corp:* The company’s unit incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely KHAVDA PSI and three transmissions for the development of “Provision of Dynamic Reactive Compensation at Khavda Pooling Station 1 and Khavda Pooling Station 3.”

* Carysil:* Acrysil USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carysil Ltd., acquired 100% membership interest of United Granite LLC.

* PNC Infratech:* PNC Infratech’s PNC Unnao Highways received provisional completion certificate on Dec. 25 for NHAI project worth Rs 1,602 crore.