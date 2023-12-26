₹1671 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1640

1680

1700

Wait for dips. Go long at 1665 with a stop-loss at 1655

₹1562 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1530

1575

1600

Go long only above 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1570

₹455 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

453

450

456

459

Go long only above 456. Stop-loss can be kept at 455

₹204 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

200

205

207

Go long only above 205. Stop-loss can be placed at 204

₹2565 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2545

2520

2585

2600

Go short below 2545. Stop-loss can be kept at 2555

₹637 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

634

630

640

644

Go short only below 634. Keep the stop-loss at 635

₹3825 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3780

3860

3900

Wait for dips. Go long at 3810. Keep the stop-loss at 3790

21385 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21360

21280

21480

21520

Go short on a break below 21360 with a stop-loss at 21390

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

