₹1671 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1680
1700
Wait for dips. Go long at 1665 with a stop-loss at 1655
₹1562 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1530
1575
1600
Go long only above 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1570
₹455 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
453
450
456
459
Go long only above 456. Stop-loss can be kept at 455
₹204 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
200
205
207
Go long only above 205. Stop-loss can be placed at 204
₹2565 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2545
2520
2585
2600
Go short below 2545. Stop-loss can be kept at 2555
₹637 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
634
630
640
644
Go short only below 634. Keep the stop-loss at 635
₹3825 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3780
3860
3900
Wait for dips. Go long at 3810. Keep the stop-loss at 3790
21385 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21360
21280
21480
21520
Go short on a break below 21360 with a stop-loss at 21390
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
