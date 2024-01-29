Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 29 January 2024.
- January 29, 2024 16:23
Currency Market Today: Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 83.14 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as rising crude oil prices in international markets and dollar demand from importers dented investor sentiments.
Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as the support from positive domestic equities was offset by persistent foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.14 against the US dollar. During the day, it witnessed an intraday high of 83.13 and a low of 83.15 against the American currency.
- January 29, 2024 16:14
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2% powered by rally in Reliance Industries, firm Asian markets
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Monday, surging nearly 2 per cent, on heavy buying in Reliance Industries and a rally in Asian markets.
The BSE Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 71,941.57. During the day, it soared 1,309.55 points or 1.85 per cent to 72,010.22.
The Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80 per cent to 21,737.60.
- January 29, 2024 15:54
Stock Market Today: ILSL triumphs in arbitration against Indorama Synthetics
Infrastructure Logistic Systems Limited (ILSL), a subsidiary Company of Ganesh Benzoplast Limited, has received an Arbitration award in its favor, in the arbitration matter going on with Indorama Synthetics (I) ltd.
- January 29, 2024 15:51
Stock Market Today: Kamdhenu reports net profit of ₹11.13 crore
Kamdhenu Ltd has reported its net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹11.13 crore as against ₹12.01 crore in December 2022 quarter.
The stock closed at ₹578 on the NSE, down by 1.27%.
- January 29, 2024 15:49
Stock Market Today: Piramal Enterprises reports net loss of ₹3,335.10 crore in December quarter
Piramal Enterprises has reported consolidated net loss of ₹3,335.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against the profit of ₹113.48 crore in December 2022 quarter.
- January 29, 2024 15:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Prakash Industries jumps 5% after paying ₹32.6 cr to Forest dept
Prakash Industries Ltd has made a payment of ₹32.62 crore to the Forest Department for Non-Forestry use of forest land and Wild-Life Conservation Plan for its Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.
Stock surged by 4.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹209.70.
- January 29, 2024 15:17
Stock Market Today: DCM Shriram rises 0.82% after subsidiary's K2SO4 plant starts production
DCM Shriram Ltd informed that Sulphate of Potash Plant (K2SO4) with capacity of 4600 MT P.A., set up by DCM Shriram Bio Enchem Ltd. (wholly-owned subsidiary), has started its commercial production.
The company’s stock traded at ₹1,007.25 on the NSE, up by 0.82%.
- January 29, 2024 15:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Latent View Analytics jumps 4.6% on Q3 results
Latent View Analytics reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹31.3 crore as against ₹37.3 crore in December 2022 quarter.
The stock surged by 4.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹473.80.
- January 29, 2024 15:04
Share Market Today: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
ONGC (7.56%); Reliance Industries (6.79%); Adani Enterprises (5.91%); Coal India (4.78%); Adani Ports (4.34%)
Major losers:
Cipla (-2.56%); ITC (-0.99%); LTIMindtree (-0.90%); Bajaj Auto (-0.67%); Infosys (-0.54%)
- January 29, 2024 15:03
Market Update: BSE: 2,262 stocks advance, 1,633 stocks decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on January 29, 2024, were 2,262 against 1,633 stocks that declined; 148 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,043. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 460, and those that hit a 52-week low was 25.
- January 29, 2024 15:00
Share Market Live: Crompton Electricals launches Attitube, shares fall
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has announced the launch of product - Attitube - under the product category Batten For Single & Twin Led T8 Tube.
The company’s stock traded at ₹300.50 on the NSE, down by 1.51%.
- January 29, 2024 14:58
Stock Market Today: GAIL surges 5.2% on Q3 results; declares interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share
GAIL (India) has declared Interim Dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share.
The company’s stock rose by 5.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹174.
The company reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹2,842.62 crore as against ₹245.73 in December 2022 quarter.
- January 29, 2024 14:53
Market Update: Sensex surges over 1200 pts; Nifty above 21,700
The BSE Sensex surged 1227.28 pts or 1.74% to 71,927.95. The NSE Nifty jumped 283.25 pts or 1.79% to 21,735.85.
- January 29, 2024 14:39
Share Market Live Updates: Genpharmasec forms new wholly-owned subsidiary
Genpharmasec Ltd has formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary company - Clinigenome India Private Limited.
- January 29, 2024 14:38
Stock Market Today: Nifty surges on anticipation of upcoming interim budget, says Wright’s Sonam Srivastava
Sonam Srivastava, smallcase Manager, Wright Research – Founder
“The surge in the Nifty 50 can be largely attributed to investor optimism in anticipation of the upcoming interim budget, where significant allocations are expected in key sectors like infrastructure and energy. This optimism is not unfounded, as government spending in these areas typically signals robust growth prospects, thereby attracting investor interest. Additionally, specific sectors such as defence and railways are experiencing a surge, likely due to expectations of targeted fiscal stimulus. This sector-specific rally is a strong contributor to the overall index performance, as these sectors form a substantial part of the Nifty 50.
Moreover, there’s a noticeable rally in cyclical stocks, driven by the broader economic outlook and expectations of growth, which often leads to increased investor confidence in these market segments. The role of domestic investors in this scenario is also crucial. Their increased buying activity, possibly spurred by positive market sentiment and the anticipation of strong future earnings, is creating an upward momentum in stock prices.
While some sectors like IT, FMCG, and Pharma are underperforming, their impact is overshadowed by the gains in other sectors. It’s essential to recognize that stock market movements are the result of a complex interplay of various factors, including economic indicators, policy expectations, global trends, and investor behavior. In this case, the collective sentiment seems to be tilting towards optimism, driven by expectations from the interim budget and the consequent potential growth in key sectors.”
- January 29, 2024 14:35
Share Market Today: Markets bounce back strongly on the back of Reliance, says JM Financial’s Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma, Director, Head - Technical & Derivatives Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, said,
“Markets have bounced back strongly after the last two weeks of correction on the back on RELIANCE which has recorded more than 5% gains in the day so far. Technically 21,750 is a strong resistance for Nifty around which we expect the current rally to cool off. Supports are placed at 21137 and 20870 on the downside.”
- January 29, 2024 14:33
Share Market Live Updates: Adani Energy Solutions jumps 3.9% on Q3 results
Adani Energy Solutions reported its standalone net profit at ₹114.33 crore in December 2023 quarter as against ₹99.10 crore in December 2022.
The stock trades at ₹1,103 on the NSE, up by 3.88%.
- January 29, 2024 14:26
Stock Market Today: Xpro stock rises 3% after alloting 14.3 lakh warrants on preferential basis
Xpro India Limited has approved the issue and allotment of 14,35,750 warrants on a preferential basis to the subscribers upon receipt of the Warrant application money i.e. ₹341.25 per warrant, being 35% of the Warrant Issue Price i.e. ₹975 per warrant.
Xpro India stock traded at ₹1,208.70 on the NSE, up by 3.04%.
- January 29, 2024 14:22
Commodities Market Today: Angel One’s Analyst Saish Dessai’s take on Aluminium
Saish Sandeep Sawant Dessai, Analyst, Angel One, on Aluminium: (CMP: MCX Aluminium: Rs.204.10/kg; LME Aluminium: $2251.50/tonne):
Aluminium had an impressive week, with LME prices gaining over 5 percent, while MCX Aluminium concluded the short trading week with a 2 percent gains.
Following news of potential EU sanctions on Russian metals and China’s cabinet announcement regarding additional fund injections, another US primary aluminium smelter bites the dust. The curtailment of the New Madrid smelter in Missouri this week leaves just four operating primary aluminium producers on U.S. soil. The curtailment of the aluminium plant will also result in most of its employees being laid off.
The rally in aluminium prices was initially fuelled by the prospect of EU sanctions after Poland and the Baltic states called for a ban on imports of Russian aluminium and liquefied natural gas.
After China’s cabinet announcement regarding additional fund injections, the central bank governor declared a 50-basis points reduction in the reserve requirement ratio on Wednesday, marking the first such reduction this year.
- January 29, 2024 14:18
Stock Market Today: Man Infraconstruction shares up on project ‘Aaradhya OnePark’
Man Infraconstruction Ltd’s shares were up by 5.27 per cent after the company unveiled its project, ‘Aaradhya OnePark,’ featuring residences in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. The group said it anticipates sales revenue of Rs 1,200 crore over the next four years.
- January 29, 2024 14:17
Stock Market Live Today: RIL stock hits 52-week high; surges over 6.5%
Reliance Industries stock had hit a 52-week high at ₹2,900 today. It currently trades at ₹2,891.15 on the NSE, up by 6.84%.
- January 29, 2024 14:14
Share Market Live Updates: Aditya Vision rises after announcing opening of 3 showrooms
Aditya Vision has announced the opening of three showrooms - two in Bihar and one in Jharkhand.
The stock trades at ₹3,810 on the BSE, up by 0.49%.
- January 29, 2024 14:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Nitin Spinners rise after Q3 net profit increases marginally
Nitin Spinners reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹31.74 crore as against ₹31.58 crore in December 2022 quarter.
The stock surged by 3.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹359.20.
- January 29, 2024 14:06
GST Laws: In setback to HUL, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser and others, Delhi HC upholds anti-profiteering provisions
In a setback to companies such as Hindustan Uniliver, Nestle and Reckitt Benckiser , the Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the anti-profiteering provisions of the GST Laws. With this, orders pronounced by the erstwhile National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) have been upheld by the High Court.
- January 29, 2024 14:04
Share Market Live Updates: Bharat Electronics rises after declaring interim dividend
Bharat Electronics has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share of ₹1 each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, the company said in its stock exchange filing.
The stock traded at ₹192.25 on the NSE, up by 1.34%.
- January 29, 2024 13:36
Stock Market Today: Major stocks that hit 52-week high
Major stocks that hit 52-week high:
Aban Offshore (20%)
Hindprakash Industries (20%)
Shakti Pumps (20%)
Urja Global (20%)
Dhunseri Ventures (19.99%)
- January 29, 2024 13:31
Stock Market Live Today: Endurance Technologies appoints R.S. Raja Gopal Sastry as Group CFO
Endurance Technologies informed that R. S. Raja Gopal Sastry has joined as Senior Management Personnel and Group Chief Financial Officer.
- January 29, 2024 13:25
Stock Market Live Today: Sai Silks Kalamandir launches ERP to drive sales, manage inventory better
Sai Silks Kalamandir has unveiled an internal Enterprise Resource Planning system to capture 25 nuanced aspects of each saree from design intricacies to color schemes and acquisition details.
The ethnic apparel retail company plans to move towards institutionalising merchandising and sales processes through a strategic blend of digitisation, addition of 100 merchandising experts, and in-house IT solutions.
- January 29, 2024 13:13
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty 50 is up by 348 pts or 1.63% at 21,700.60
- January 29, 2024 13:12
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex trades at 71,806.81, up by 1106.14 pts or 1.56% as of 1:11 pm
- January 29, 2024 13:10
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel boosts Pune presence with 14 next-gen stores; stock up 0.22%
Bharti Airtel has launched fourteen new, next-gen company owned stores in the city of Pune. The new stores that have come up in Pashan, Phursungi, Pimple Gurav, Dighi, BT Kawde road, Dhayri, Sangvi, Keshav Nagar, Chikali, Lohegaon, Bhosari, Wadgaon Sheri, Nigdi, Katraj Kondwa will strengthen Airtel’s retail presence. The stores will also showcaseAirtel’s cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio.
Airtel stock trades at ₹1,163.05 on the NSE, up by 0.22%.
- January 29, 2024 12:53
Stock Market Live Today: Why you should add this fund house to your investment portfolio
Given Nippon Life AMC’s sharp rally — the stock more than doubled in the last one year — investors with a long-term perspective can accumulate the stock on declines linked to the broader market
- January 29, 2024 12:51
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: AIA Engineering: Why investors can hold this stock
Only 20-25 per cent of the global mining industry has shifted from using forged products to chrome products for its grinding operations. This gives significant opportunity for a company such as AIA Engineering, which is involved in manufacturing high chrome grinding mill internals.
Since our ‘Accumulate’ recommendation in bl.portfolio dated April 16, 2023, the stock has gone up by 33 per cent and its trailing P/E has also expanded from 28 times to 35 times during the period.
- January 29, 2024 12:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Fundamentals: Deciphering the confounding nature of stocks
Length x width equals the area of a rectangle. What does this have to do with stocks? But before we come to that, here is an illustration to consider based on the above formula.
Take a quadrilateral with length of 10 metres and width of 10 metres. Based on the above formula, its area will be 100 square metres. Now increase the length by 100 per cent and the width by 100 per cent to 20 metres each. What happens to the area? It increases by not 100 per cent, not 200 per cent, but a much higher 300 per cent to 400 square metres.
- January 29, 2024 12:45
Stock Market Live Today: Veranda Learning partners with BVM Global Schools in strategic alliance; stock rises 1.96% to ₹288.90 on BSE
Veranda Learning has announced strategic alliance with BVM Global Schools
Veranda Learning Solutions stock rose by 1.96% on the BSE, trading at ₹288.90.
- January 29, 2024 12:44
Nifty Today: Major gainers of Nifty Oil & Gas stocks
ONGC (7.65%); Castrol India (4.91%); Reliance (4.62%); Hindustan Petroleum (4.22%)
- January 29, 2024 12:43
Stock Market Live Today: Hong Kong court orders China Evergrande to liquidate with debts of $300 bn
A Hong Kong court on Monday ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group, a move likely to send ripples through China’s crumbling financial markets as policymakers scramble to contain a deepening crisis.
Justice Linda Chan decided to liquidate the world’s most indebted developer, with more than $300 billion of total liabilities, after noting Evergrande had been unable to offer a concrete restructuring plan despite months of delays and several court hearings.
- January 29, 2024 12:42
Stock Market Live Today: Tata Power Renewable commissions 1040 kW Bifacial Solar system at Chengmari Tea Estate; Tata Power stock surges 4.40%
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has commissioned 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System project with Chengmari Tea Estate.
Tata Power Company stock surges by 4.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹381.15
- January 29, 2024 12:40
Stock Market Live Today: Avantel secures ₹8.95 crore purchase order from Hindustan Shipyard; stock dips 2.21% to ₹121.90 on BSE”
Avantel Ltd has received purchase order worth ₹8.95 crore from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd.
Avantel stock trades at ₹121.90 on the BSE, down by 2.21%.
- January 29, 2024 12:37
Stock Market Live Today: Rolls-Royce inks 7-year deal with Azad Engineering for defence aircraft engine parts; Azad Stock surges 8.39% at ₹732.90 on NSE
Rolls-Royce has signed a long term contract of seven years with Azad Engineering Ltd to produce or supply critical engine parts for their Defence / Military Aircraft engines.
Azad stock surges by 8.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹732.90.
- January 29, 2024 12:30
Stock Market Live Today: Tamil Nadu aims for $2.6 trillion economy by 2047, requires $111 billion investments: Knight Frank India - CREDAI report
Tamil Nadu economy expected to grow to US$ 2.6 Tn but will need investments of US$ 111 Bn by 2047: Knight Frank India – CREDAI Tamil Nadu report
Tamil Nadu requires 20 mn urban homes by FY 2047 – 48, 1.2 bn sq ft of office space required to provide workspace to support formal employment strength which is estimated to reach 19 mn by FY 2047-48.
- January 29, 2024 12:15
Stock Market Live Today: DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations secures order from Tata Trust for GIS training; Stock inches up
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited announced acquisition of a order from Tata Community Initiatives Trust, entails providing cutting-edge Geographic Information System (GIS) training for Drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to 15 individuals in Bengaluru.
The stock trades at ₹195 on the BSE, up by 0.85%.
- January 29, 2024 12:13
Stock Market Live Today: Jubilant Pharmova arm to offload 25.8% stake in Sofie Biosciences for $139.43 million; Stock trades flat
Jubilant Pharmova’s wholly-owned subsidiary to sell its entire 25.8% stake in Sofie Biosciences Inc., USA, for aggregate proceeds of about $139.43 million.
The stock trades at ₹567.75 on the NSE, down by 0.18%.
- January 29, 2024 12:05
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 pm:
ONGC (7.71%); Adani Enterprises (4.48%); Reliance (4.27%); Coal India (3.78%); Adani Ports (3.38%)
Major losers:
Cipla (-2.50%); Dr Reddy (-1.08%); Infosys (-0.96%); Bajaj Finserv (-0.71%); Bajaj Auto (-0.62%)
- January 29, 2024 12:03
Sensex Today: BSE stocks surge at noon: 2,313 advance, 1,466 decline, and 188 unchanged
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on January 29, 2024, were 2,313 against 1,466 stocks that declined; 188 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,967. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 410, and those that hit a 52-week low was 19.
- January 29, 2024 12:03
Stock Market Live Today: Man Infraconstruction launches ‘Aaradhya OnePark’ project in Ghatkopar East, stock up 0.78% at ₹227.50 on NSE
Man Infraconstruction Ltd has launhced ‘Aaradhya OnePark project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, featuring 4 Lakh Sq. Ft. carpet area for sale after securing all approvals.
The company’s stock trades at ₹227.50 on the NSE, up by 0.78%.
- January 29, 2024 12:00
Stock Market Live Today: Zen Technologies’ shares rise on third-quarter results
Zen Technologies Ltd’s shares were up by 5 per cent after the company reported financial results for the third quarter. Revenue increased 198 per cent, EBITDA surged 371 per cent, and PAT rose 317 per cent during this period.
Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director, said FY24 was poised to be a successful year in terms of financial performance and new order wins. The company secured 15 new patent grants in India during FY24. It was exploring inorganic expansion through acquisitions, allowing fund-raising up to ₹1,000 crore.
- January 29, 2024 11:57
Stock Market Live Today: PCBL allots ₹700 crore debentures, stock up 3.47% on NSE at ₹327.80
PCBL Ltd has considered and approved the allotment of 70,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having a face value of ₹1,00,000 each aggregating to ₹700 crore on a private placement basis.
PCBL stock rose by 3.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹327.80.
- January 29, 2024 11:33
Stock Market Live Today: Macpower CNC Machines Q3 net profit soars to ₹7.03 crore, stock rises 1.40% on NSE to ₹810
Macpower CNC Machines reported its net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹7.03 crore as against ₹3.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
The stock rose by 1.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹810.
- January 29, 2024 11:29
Stock Market Live Today: Kabra ExtrusionTechnik’s BATTRIXX to launch high voltage packs for diverse EVs at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd’s BATTRIXX is set to unveil a range of high voltage packs for passenger car, LCV, buses, trucks, e-tractor and off-road applications at BHARAT MOBILITY EXPO 2024
- January 29, 2024 11:23
Share Market Today: Zee has no plans to raise funds; founders to lift stake to 26%, say reports
Zee has no plans to raise external funds, founder family to lift stake to 26% - Mint (Reuters feed)
- January 29, 2024 11:21
Stock Market Live Updates: AU Small Finance Bank slumps 9.13% to ₹643.20
- January 29, 2024 11:16
Share Market Live Updates: Coforge rises 0.8% after alloting over 13k ESOPs
Coforge Ltd has approved the allotment of 13,173 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each on the exercise of options under the Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company. The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to ₹131,730.
The company’s stock inched up by 0.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹6,255.
- January 29, 2024 11:13
Stock Market Today: Power Mect Projects jumps after receiving orders worth ₹645 crore
Power Mech Projects is in receipt of multiple orders worth ₹644.91 crore.
The orders pertain to the construction of Yavatmal -Nanded new BG Line from KM 207 to KM 253 of Central Railway in Maharashtra State for ₹381.34 crore; and a comprehensive O&M Service of 3x660 MW Ghattampur Thermal Power Project for an amount of ₹263.57 crore.
The company’s stock rose by 3.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,086.75.
- January 29, 2024 11:09
BSE Today: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Infibeam (18.32%); SJVN (12.58%); IRB (12.50%); HCC (10.30%); MSTC (10%)
Major losers:
AU Bank (-9.10%); SBI Card (-6.11%); PGEL (-5.99%); CEAT (-4.07%); KPI Tech (-4.02%)
- January 29, 2024 11:04
Market Update: Sensex jumps 860 pts; Nifty above 21,600
The BSE Sensex jumped 861.58 pts or 1.22% to 71,562.25. The NSE Nifty surged 277.35 pts or 1.3% to 21,629.95.
- January 29, 2024 10:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Bank gains 1.58%
Nifty Bank trades at 45,572.85, up by 706.70 pts or 1.58%
Top gainers include:
PNB (4.45%)
Bank of Baroda (3.52%)
IDFC First Bank (3.31%)
Federal Bank (2.79%)
Kotak Bank (2.66%)
- January 29, 2024 10:54
NSE Today: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 10:43 am:
ADANIENT (5.71%)
ONGC (5.58%)
ADANIPORTS (4%)
POWERGRID (3.01%)
SUNPHARMA (2.97%)
Major losers:
CIPLA (-2.06%)
DRREDDY (-1.20%)
LTIM (-1.07%)
JSWSTEEL (-0.86%)
BAJAJ-AUTO (-0.85%)
- January 29, 2024 10:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Mohit Industries rises after deciding to install solar power project
Mohit Industries Ltd decided to install ground-mounted solar power project of around 4.8 MW capacity, costing around ₹18 Crore for its power requirement as a part of a green initiative. The said installation shall be completed within 5 to 6 months.
The company’s stock trades at ₹23.34 on the BSE, up by 2.41%.
- January 29, 2024 10:41
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Nifty prediction today – January 29, 2024: Bullish. Go long now and on dips
The Bank Nifty index has begun the week on a positive note. The index has risen well above the 45,000 mark. It is currently trading at 45,450, up 1.3 per cent for the day so far. The advances/ declines ratio at 11:1 indicates strength in the index and is positive.
- January 29, 2024 10:40
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty prediction today – Jan 29, 2023: Index turning short-term outlook bullish, go long
Nifty 50 opened today’s session with a gap-up at 21,433.10 versus last week’s close of 21,352.60. The index gained further and is now hovering around 21,570, up 1 per cent.
The advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 38/12. Besides, supporting the bullish inclination, mid- and small-cap indices too are in the green.
- January 29, 2024 10:32
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers among cement stocks at 10.30 a.m.
cement stocks.jpg
- January 29, 2024 10:26
Stock Market Live Today: ICRA Analytics on benchmark indices
Indian equity markets fell due to profit booking by investors following the positive data of the U.S. economy that reduced the optimism of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Losses were extended following the rise in U.S. Treasury yields that attracted foreign portfolio investors away from domestic markets. Mixed third-quarter results along with January month futures & options expiry kept the markets volatile.
Bond yields were largely unchanged as market participants awaited the central government’s budget for further cues.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark paper (7.18% GS 2033) was unchanged at 7.18% from the previous close.
- January 29, 2024 10:22
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Prabhudas Lilladher Analyst Comments on Indraprastha Gas
Swarnendu Bhushan - Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, comments on Indraprastha Gas (IGL)
It reported weaker than expected Q3 results with an EBITDA/PAT of Rs 5.6bn (down 14% QoQ, PLe: Rs6.8 bn) and Rs 3.9 bn (down 27% QoQ, PLe: Rs4.7bn). Drag in earnings was primarily led by lower than anticipated sales volume. EBITDA/scm came in at Rs7.2, down 16% QoQ. Going ahead, we build in a conservative volume growth CAGR of 7% over FY24-26E with an EBITDA/scm of Rs7. The stock is currently trading at 16.4x FY26 EPS and 10x FY26 EV/EBITDA. We maintain ‘Hold’ rating with a TP of Rs382 (earlier Rs416) based on 14x FY26E standalone EPS and adding the value of investments.
- January 29, 2024 10:22
Stock Market Live Today: Sky Gold posts 72.2% YoY revenue growth in Q3 FY24, stock declines 3.44% on BSE
Sky Gold Limited (SGL) has reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹460.4 crore in Q3 FY24, as against ₹267.4 crore in Q3 FY23, recording 72.2% y-o-y growth.
Sky Gold stock declines by 3.44% on the BSE, trading at ₹1,207.
- January 29, 2024 10:21
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex soars 1%: up 722.75 points, NSE Nifty gains 236 points at 10:16 a.m
At 10.16 a.m., the trading witnessed over 1% gains, with the BSE Sensex rising by 722,75 points to reach 71,423.42, and the NSE Nifty gaining 236 points, reaching 21,588.60.
- January 29, 2024 10:04
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers in IT stocks
software.jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:52
Stock Market Live Today: Inox Wind’s 3 MW WTG listed in MNRE’s revised models; stock up 4% at ₹487.90
Inox Wind Limited (IWL) announced that its 3 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG), with booster capacity up to 3.3 MW, has been enlisted in the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM), published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.
Inox Wind stock rose by 4% on the BSE, trading at ₹487.90.
- January 29, 2024 09:49
Nifty Today: Top gainers in trading stocks
trading.jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:47
Sensex Today: Top gainers in pharma stocks
top pharma gainers.jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: SEML adds Polycab Cables; stock up 1.65% on BSE at ₹114
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd (SEML) adds Polycab Cables to its portfolio in South Gujarat. The stock rose by 1.65% on the BSE, trading at ₹114.
- January 29, 2024 09:42
Nifty Today: Top gainers in Oil & Gas sector
crude and Oil & Gas .jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:41
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.36 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 9:36 am:
Infibeam (15.06%); IRB (12.94%); MSTC (10%); IFCI (10%); RITES (8.23%)
Major losers:
AU Bank (-10%); PGEL (-6.67%); SBI Card (-5.07%); KPI Tech (-4.76%); Max Health (-3.59%)
- January 29, 2024 09:36
Stock Market Live Today: Ami Organics’ arm begins commercial operations for lithium-ion battery cell products
Ami Organics’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Ami Organics Electrolytes Private Limited, has commenced its regular commercial operations for manufacture and supply of products for Lithium-ion battery cell.
- January 29, 2024 09:32
Nifty Today: Top losers at 9.30 a.m.
top losers 9.30 nse.jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: VA Tech Wabag and Peak Sustainability Ventures sign MoU for 100 bio-CNG plants in India and global locations
VA Tech Wabag Limited (WABAG) has signed an MoU with Peak Sustainability Ventures (PEAK) to establish 100 Bio-CNG plants at sewage treatment facilities across India and other mutually agreed-upon locations in the GCC, Africa, and European countries.
- January 29, 2024 09:30
Nifty Today: Top gainers at 9.30 a.m.
top gainers 9.30 a.m. nse.jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:22
Commodities Market Live Today: Middle East tensions drive surge in crude oil futures: Brent and WTI Sshow gains
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning following the escalation of tensions in Middle East region. At 9.14 am on Monday, April Brent oil futures were at $83.29, up by 0.41 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.37, up by 0.46 per cent. February crude oil futures were trading at ₹6507 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6381, up by 1.97 per cent; and March futures were trading at ₹6511 as against the previous close of ₹6381, up by 2.04 per cent.
crude oil chart.jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:21
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Strong start for domestic market amid positive global cues and Budget anticipation
Following an extended weekend, the domestic market commenced the week on a strong note, influenced by positive global cues. Anticipation surrounding the upcoming interim Budget on February 1 and the ongoing earnings season is expected to shape market movements throughout the week. Early trading saw the 30-share BSE Sensex rising by 417.19 points to reach 71,117.86, while the NSE Nifty experienced a gain of 111.10 points, reaching 21,463.70.
Global cues are positive, with most Asian stocks up over one per cent. Chinese and Hong Kong markets are up following the PBOC’s 0.5% cut in the reserve ratio, which is aimed at stimulating growth and financial liquidity. Investors, however, await additional details on China’s comprehensive stimulus plans.
However, the continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors and mixed corporate results keep the market under pressure.
Analysts expect stock-specific actions during the ongoing earnings season., while macro movement depends on global sentiment, especially cues from the policy rate decisions of major countries.
“This week is poised to be pivotal, marked by a series of significant events, with the Budget taking center stage. However, the finance minister’s indication of a modest, vote-on-account budget suggests a lack of extravagant announcements,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Another critical event to watch is the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled for January 31, which could provide insights into the potential timing of interest rate cuts. Concurrently, ongoing Q3 earnings releases are contributing to substantial stock price movements, with numerous companies slated to announce their results in the week, he added.
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, “FPIs continued to be sellers in the cash market having sold equity worth ₹27,664 crore through January 25. FPIs were sellers in autos and auto ancillary, media and entertainment and marginally in IT. They bought in oil and gas, power and selectively in financial services,” he said.
- January 29, 2024 09:06
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Green Energy completes funding for USD 750 million Holdco Notes with Rs 9,350 crore allotment; stock gains 3.46% on NSE
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said it has completed the funding for
the USD 750 million 4.375 per cent notes due 09 September 2024 (Holdco Notes) following receipt of funds under the preferential allotment of Rs 9,350 crore (USD 1,125 million) to the promoters of AGEL. “The shareholders of AGEL, approved the preferential allotment with overwhelming 99.9% majority on 18 January 2024 and thereafter the promoters funded Rs 2,338 crore (USD 281 million) primary infusion into AGEL last week. AGEL has set aside the funds in the Senior Debt Redemption Account (SDRA) and other reserve accounts of the Holdco Notes, post which the funding of the reserves has been completed,” per AGEL’s regulatory filing.
Adani Green Energy stock rose by 3.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,722.45.
- January 29, 2024 09:05
Commodities Market Live Today: Silver prices today: Silver gains to $22.84 on West Asia crisis
Silver price gains as escalating tension in the Middle East boosts the safe-haven demand, which lifts the metal. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) came in at 0.2% MoM and 2.6% YoY in December, according to Commerce Department data. The core PCE figure, excluding energy and food, rose 2.9% annually, a slower pace than the 3.2% rate seen in November. The spotlight this week will be the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, which is expected to keep rates at 5.25–5.50%.
Markets widely expect the U.S. Fed to stand pat on rates at its policy meeting on Jan. 30-31, but attention will largely be on comments from Powell.
silver.jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:05
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold prices today: Gold up at $ 2022 an ounce
Gold prices rose as escalations in the Middle East triggered safe-haven buying, while traders awaited U.S. Federal Reserve’s chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the end of its two-day policy meet this week for interest rate outlook. U.S. prices rose moderately in December, keeping the annual increase in inflation below 3% for a third straight month, which could allow the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year. China’s gold premiums climbed last week as additional stimulus measures aided sentiment, days before Lunar New Year celebrations begin.
Markets widely expect the U.S. Fed to stand pat on rates at its policy meeting on Jan. 30-31, but attention will largely be on comments from Powell.
gold prices.jpg
- January 29, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks to watch out for on January 29, 2024
FB Ind: Net Profit at Rs 17.5 cr vs loss Rs 1.14 cr, Revenue at Rs 1161 cr vs Rs 999 cr (YoY)
Shakti Pumps: Net Profit at Rs 45.2 cr vs Rs 11.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 496 cr vs Rs 314 cr (YoY)
Dodla Dairy: Net Profit at Rs 41.3 cr vs Rs 35.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 747 cr vs Rs 675 cr (YoY)
DB Corp: Net Profit at Rs 124 cr vs Rs 48 cr, Revenue at Rs 644 cr vs Rs 566 cr (YoY)
Adani Power: Net Profit at Rs 2,738 cr vs Rs 8.8 cr, Revenue up 67.3% at Rs 12,991.4 cr vs Rs 7,764.4 cr (YoY)
KFin tech: Net Profit at Rs 66.8 cr vs Rs 53.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 219 cr vs Rs 188 cr (YoY)
RS Software: Net Profit at Rs 8.4 cr vs loss Rs 0.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 19.3 cr vs Rs 8.4 cr (YoY)
Intellect: Net Profit at Rs 84 cr vs Rs 62 cr, Revenue at Rs 634 cr vs Rs 547 cr (YoY)
Forbes: Net Profit at Rs 10.3 cr vs Rs 5.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 71.7 cr vs Rs 60.3 cr (YoY)
Olectra Green: Net Profit at Rs 27.2 cr vs Rs 15.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 342.0 cr vs Rs 256.0 cr (YoY)
Zen Tech: Net Profit at Rs 31.0 cr versus Rs 15.2 cr. Revenue at Rs 99.5 cr versus Rs 66.5 (QoQ)
JSW Steel: Revenue reported at Rs 41490 cr versus poll Rs 42,225 cr, Net profit reported at Rs 2415 cr versus poll Rs 1745 cr
Lodha: Net Profit up 24.4% at ₹503.3 Cr Vs ₹404.6 Cr (YoY) -Revenue up 65.2% at ₹2,930.6 Cr Vs ₹1,773.8 Cr (YoY)
Sarda Energy: South Eastern Coalfields issues Letter of Acceptance to consortium for re-opening, rehabilitating and operating Bartunga Hill high grade coal mine
Seamec: Vessel “Seamec Swordfish” has commenced its charter with Zamil Offshore Services Company, Saudi Arabia with effect from January 26
Jubilant Pharmova: Company’s wholly owned subsidiary to sell its entire 25.8% stake in Sofie Biosciences Inc., USA for aggregate proceeds of $139.43 m
PVR Inox: Company unveils 4-screen multiplex at Mittal Mall, Ajmer, Rajasthan
IRB Infra: Arbitration tribunal grants award in favor of SPV in a case against NHAI; company says co to receive ₹1681 cr compensation
Maharashtra seamless: Company received 2 contracts worth Rs 116 cr from IOCL for supply of seamless pipes.
DLF: Company acquires 29 acres land in Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension for Rs 825 crore
Piramal Enterprises: Company enters into SPA to sell its entire stake of 20% in Shriram Invst to Shriram Ownership for ₹1,440 cr
Strides Pharma: Arm Strides Pharma Global Pte., Singapore, gets US FDA approval for Pregabalin capsules
Mahindra Logistics: Company announced expansion of its existing multi-client warehousing facility to 5 lk sq ft from 2 lK sq ft.
Adani Power: Company to sell 100% stake in units AIPL, IBPL to AdaniConneX
JSW Holdings: JSW Gecko Motors gets Rs 250 cr defence order from government
Ahluwalia Contracts: Bags Order Worth Rs 180 Cr from Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital
Subex: RBI grants in-principle approval to Subex Account Aggregator Services Private Limited for setting up the business of Account Aggregator
Brand Concepts: Tommy Hilfiger contract renewed for the next 3 years.
Reliagare: State Bank of India removes Religare Finvest Limited’s ‘fraud’ tag.
Ashoka: Company emerged as lowest bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 520 crore in Bihar
LaurusLabs: Company inks pact with Slovenia-based drug maker Krka to set up joint venture firm in Hyderabad.
Praveg: Societe Generale Funds name appears in Praveg Ltd. with 1.03%
Coal India: Company emerged as lowest bidder for 300 megawatt solar project in Khavda, Gujarat
Defense Stocks: India and France collaborate on joint defense equipment production, focusing on helicopters and submarines for the Indian armed forces and friendly nations.
3i Infotech: Sriram Venkataramanan, Non-Executive Director, has tendered his resignation.
HDFC Bank: RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% holding
Endurance Technologies: Company will spend Rs 37 crore to expand capacity at Aurangabad units
Shilpa Medicare: AGES, Austria issues 2 observations for Unit 4, Jadcherla, Telangana, conducted a European GMP inspection at the said unit from Jan 22-24
Adani Green Energy: Company raises Rs 2,337.51 crore through issue of warrants to Ardour Investment Holding
Subros: UTI Increased stake in Subros Ltd. to 2.30% from 2.20%
India Bull Housing: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 5,000,000 @ Rs. 195.74 of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
SBI cards: Profit up 7.8% at Rs 549.1 cr vs Rs 509.5 cr, Revenue up 31.8% at Rs 4,621.7 cr vs Rs 3,507.1 cr (YoY)
Shriram Fin: Net Profit up 2.3% at Rs 1,818.3 cr vs Rs 1,777 cr, NII up 17.1% at Rs 4,911 cr vs Rs 4,192.1 cr (YoY)
Tata Tech: Net Profit up 14.7% at Rs 170.2 cr vs Rs 160.4 cr, Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 1,289.5 cr vs Rs 1,269.2 cr (QoQ)
ION Exchange: Net Profit at Rs 47.2 cr vs Rs 47.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 554 cr vs Rs 512 cr (YoY)
Rane Madras: Net Profit at Rs 9.1 cr vs Rs 23.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 521 cr vs Rs 583 cr (YoY)
Yes Bank: Net Profit At Rs 231.5 Cr Vs 51.5 Cr, NII up 2.3% At Rs 2,016.8 Cr Vs Rs 1970.6 Cr (YoY)
Associated Alcohol: Net Profit at Rs 12.6 cr vs Rs 10.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 193 cr vs Rs 186 cr (YoY)
APL Apollo: Net Profit down 2.2% at ₹165.5 Cr Vs ₹169.2 Cr (YoY) Revenue down 3.4% at ₹4,177.8 Cr Vs ₹4,327 Cr (YoY)
Sanghi: Net Loss at Rs 201.4 Cr Vs Rs 144 Cr (YoY) -Revenue up 41.4% Rs 189.1 cr Vs Rs 133.7 cr (YoY)
Zee Ent: ED confirms searches at three premises of Essel Group
Cyient: Net Profit down 17.4% at Rs 147 crore; revenue up 2.4% to Rs 1821 crore QoQ
Astec Life: Cons net loss of Rs 24.32 cr versus profit Rs 0.8 crore; revenue declines 56.7% to Rs 51.0 crore
- January 29, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. | CMP Rs. 137 | M Cap Rs. 12176 Cr | 52 W H/L 173/116
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 115.3 Cr (6.2% QoQ, 15% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 117.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 108.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 100.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 102.3 Cr (11.2% QoQ, 22.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 103.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 92 Cr, YoY Rs. 83.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 88.7% vs expectation of 88.3%, QoQ 84.7%, YoY 83.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 91.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 91.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 86.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 77.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.8x FY24E EPS
- January 29, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Vedanta Ltd. | CMP Rs. 264 | M Cap Rs. 97967 Cr | 52 W H/L 341/208
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result Ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 35541 Cr (-8.7% QoQ, 4.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 33961.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 38945 Cr, YoY Rs. 34102 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 8531 Cr (-25.7% QoQ, 20.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 7349.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 11479 Cr, YoY Rs. 7067 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 24% vs expectation of 21.6%, QoQ 29.5%, YoY 20.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2013 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1656.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. -3006 Cr, YoY Rs. 1561 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.4
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 4.6 FY25 EBITDA
- January 29, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Zen Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 726 | M Cap Rs. 6102 Cr | 52 W H/L 913/188
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 99.5 Cr (49.7% QoQ, 89.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 66.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 52.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 42.5 Cr (124.1% QoQ, 154.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 19 Cr, YoY Rs. 16.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 42.7% vs QoQ 28.5%, YoY 31.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 30.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 15.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 7.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 53.9x TTM EPS
- January 29, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sanghi Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 120 | M Cap Rs. 3100 Cr | 52 W H/L 142/53
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 189.1 Cr (4.7% QoQ, 41.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 180.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 133.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. -22.8 Cr (-18.2% QoQ, 27.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. -27.9 Cr, YoY Rs. -17.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at -12% vs QoQ -15.4%, YoY -13.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -142.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -128.9 Cr, YoY Rs. -144 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -5.5
- January 29, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: VA Tech Wabag signs accord with Peak Sustainability Ventures for setting up 100 Bio-CNG plants
- January 29, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Poonawalla Fincorp: Promoter Rising Sun Holdings Pvt. bought 4.03 crore shares.
- January 29, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Transformers and Rectifiers (India).
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Dhanlaxmi Bank.
Ex-Date Dividend: 360 One Wam, Accelya Solutions, PCBL.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Allied Digital Services, Dynamatic Technologies, HFCL, Swelect Energy Systems.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Shriram Pistons and Rings.
- January 29, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: AU SMALL FINANCE BANK: High provisions dent earnings; asset quality deteriorates Motilal OSwal Financial
(AUBANK IN, Mkt Cap USD5.7b, CMP INR708, TP INR800, 13% Upside, Buy)
Earnings to gain traction in FY25
- AUBANK reported PAT of INR3.75b in 3QFY24 (down 4% YoY, 10% miss), due to higher provisions (up ~4x YoY, 44% beat). NII grew 15% YoY to INR13.25b (in line), while NIMs contracted 6bp QoQ to 5.5%.
- PPoP grew 18% YoY to INR6.6b even as opex grew 25% YoY (5% higher than our estimate). The cost-income ratio, thus, increased to 63% from 61.3% in 2QFY24.
- January 29, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Indian markets could open higher, in line with positive Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Jan 25/26
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday, having received a boost from strong GDP data released earlier, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite extended their winning streaks to a sixth straight session. Global stocks rose on Thursday while the euro fell as Europe’s central bank kept rates unchanged, and U.S. Treasury yields declined after data showed the U.S. economy grew more quickly than expected in the fourth quarter. The U.S. economy grew as strong consumer spending defied recession predictions in 2023, with fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) increasing at a 3.3% annualized rate and full-year growth at 2.5%, according to the Commerce Department. The U.S. economy so far hasn’t buckled under the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening, which is aimed at lowering inflation to the central bank’s 2% target rate. The Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday that GDP expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in the fourth quarter, beating economists’ forecasts.
Core data from the personal-consumption-expenditures price index in the US increased at a 2% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, the same pace as in the preceding three months. The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record-high 4% and ECB President Christine Lagarde said it was “premature to discuss rate cuts” but noted that risks to economic growth are “tilted to the downside.” Morgan Stanley cut its targets for major China stock indexes, saying the country’s challenges with debt, demographics, and deflation are among hurdles to further equity gains. Investors poured almost $12 billion into Chinese equity funds in the week to Wednesday in the largest inflow since 2015 and the second largest ever, a BofA Global Research report showed on Friday - a positive sign for battered Chinese stocks.
U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping six-day winning streaks that had carried the S&P 500 to five-straight record closes. For the week the benchmark index added 1% while the Nasdaq added 0.9% and the Dow industrials advanced 7%, with all three clocking their third weekly gain in a row and their 12th weekly gain out of the last 13 weeks. Markets received a boost earlier in the session from monthly PCE data that showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of core inflation had slowed to its lowest level since the spring of 2021. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.2% last month after an unrevised 0.1% drop in November, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said. In the 12 months through December, the PCE price index increased 2.6%, matching November’s unrevised gain.
- January 29, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Bandhan Bank: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund bought 188.33 lakh shares (1.16%) at Rs 224.4 apiece.
Canara Bank: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund bought 91.46 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 454.3 apiece.
One 97 Communications: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund bought 40.89 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 753.75 apiece.
- January 29, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Events Update:As of 07: 56 AM Monday 29 January 2024
*Pending Calls today…*Can set alert at for them at www.researchbytes.com
*8:00 AM Yes Bank *
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 7115 8034
9:30 AM Macrotech Developers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
*10:00 AM cholamandalam investment & finance company *
Dial: + 91 22 7195 0000
10:30 AM Welspun Special
Dial: 044 4770 0326
11:00 AM Prudent Corpora
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
11:00 AM KFin Technologi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
11:00 AM Aeroflex Indust
Dial: +91 22 6280 1290
11:00 AM skygold
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
12:00 PM APL Apollo
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123
12:00 PM SBFC Finance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
2:00 PM Shakti Pumps
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
2:00 PM Ion Exchange
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
2:30 PM Kriti Ind
Dial: 044 7126 1529
3:00 PM Macpower CNC
Dial:
3:00 PM IGL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
3:30 PM AssocAlcohols
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
4:00 PM Zen Tech
Dial:
4:00 PM Elecon Eng
Dial: +91 22 6280 1105
4:00 PM Dodla Dairy
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM Utkarsh Small
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM GAIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM Vedant Fashions
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
*4:00 PM IndiGrid InvIT *
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
4:00 PM Wall Street Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1163
*4:00 PM Craftsman Automation *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1568
4:30 PM Share India Sec
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
5:00 PM Piramal Enter
Dial: +91 22 6280 1264
5:30 PM Latent View Ana
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
5:30 PM Restaurants
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
5:30 PM LT Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
5:30 PM Burger King Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
5:30 PM CSB Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1315
6:00 PM Marico
Dial: +91 22 6280 1558
*6:15 PM Bajaj Finance *
Dial: +91226280 1366
Available replays at www.researchbytes.com
Shriram Trans : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293312
SBI Cards&payment service : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293309
Adani Power : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293301
Tata Technologi : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293304
AU Small Financ : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293303
JSW Steel : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293302
Sharda Crop : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293297
Cyient * *: (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293298
Indian Energy Exchange : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293296
Rushil Decor : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293299
- January 29, 2024 08:20
Commodities Market Live Today: Technicals: Crude Check: Positive upturn in trend
Crude oil prices gained considerably last week. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was up 6.6 per cent as it closed at $83.8 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX gained 4.5 per cent by ending the week at ₹6,381 a barrel.
- January 29, 2024 08:19
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold Technicals: Bullion Cues: Outlook is ambiguous
Precious metals showed a mixed performance last week. While gold depreciated 0.5 per cent to close at $2,018.5 per ounce, silver was up 0.9 per cent as it ended the week at $22.8 an ounce.
On the MCX, gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to close the week at ₹62,106 (per 10 gram); silver futures gained 0.4 per cent to end at ₹71,773 (per kg).
- January 29, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: Amber Industries, Rites, and ACC: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ended January 25
While many stocks moved up without being backed by any significant news flows or fundamentals, Amber Enterprises, Rites, and ACC were the top gainers driven by fundamental news within the BSE 500 index last week.
- January 29, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Dalmia Bharat: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2940/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Dalmia Bharat: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2700/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on ACC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2800/sh (Positive)
Citi on ACC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2900/sh (Positive)
Kotak on BlueJet: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 410/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Concor: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1101/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Shriram Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2720/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Shriram Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2700/sh (Positive)
Kotak on Cipla: Maintain Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 1475/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Cipla: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1500/sh (Positive)
CLSA on DB Corp: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 380/sh (Positive)
HSBC on PVR Inox: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2140/sh (Positive)
MS on Hind Petro: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 555/sh (Positive)
CLSA on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1730/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on PNB: Maintain Hold on Bank, raise target price at Rs 100/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on CMS Info: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 460/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1700/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Syngene: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 690/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on IGL: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 430/sh (Neutral)
MS on IGL: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 413.0/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on IGL: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 434.75/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Reliance Ind: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2910/sh (Neutral)
MS on Chola FIn: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1240.0/sh (Neutral)
Incred on Cipla: Downgrade to Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1475/sh (Neutral)
Citi on AU Small Bank: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 780/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Tata Tech: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1250/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Hind Petro: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 305/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on IOC: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 105/sh (Neutral)
Citi on DLF: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 511/sh (Neutral)
Kotak on Yes bank: Maintain Sell on Bank, target price at Rs 19/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on HDFC bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 2075/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on SBI Cards: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 830/sh (Neutral)
MS on SBI Cards: Maintain Equal weight on Company, cut target price at Rs 750/sh (Neutral)
Incred on SBI Cards: Maintain Reduce on company, cut target to Rs 500/Sh from Rs 600/Sh (Negative)
Elara on SBI Cards: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target to Rs 719/Sh (Negative)
CLSA on Sterlite Tech: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target to Rs 127/Sh (Negative)
- January 29, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HPCL: Medium-term prospects bright despite the near-term blip by Motilal Oswal Financial
(HPCL IN, Mkt Cap USD7.3b, CMP INR432, TP INR530, 23% Upside, Upgrade to BUY)
- HPCL missed our EBITDA estimate for 3QFY24 due to a lower-than-expected marketing margin of INR2.7/lit (est. of INR3.4/lit) led by suppressed margins on diesel.
- Refinery throughput was in line at 5.3mmt (up 11% YoY). The company expects to clock a refining throughput of 22mmtpa in FY24 (vs. 19mmtpa in FY23) led by the commissioning of expanded capacity at Vizag refinery. Singapore GRM has also rebounded to USD7.2/bbl in 4QFY24’TD (vs. USD5.5/bbl in 3QFY24), which may lead to an improvement in refining margins in the upcoming quarter.
- January 29, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: ACC: Cost synergies reflects with strong EBITDA beat: Emkay Global Research
ACC’s Q3FY24 EBITDA was a robust beat on our/consensus estimates by 27-30% mainly owing to lower-than-expected costs. EBITDA more than doubled YoY to Rs9.1bn (up 65% QoQ) with EBITDA/ton crossing the Rs1,000 mark post nine quarters (Emkay est: Rs825). Total cost/ton declined 17% YoY (6% QoQ) to Rs4,505 (vs. our est. of flat cost QoQ) owing to cost savings across line items. Blended realization improved 1% QoQ to Rs5,522/ton. Volume growth surprised positively with 15% YoY growth to 8.9mt, partly led by increased MSA transaction with Ambuja Cement. We increase our EBITDA estimates upwards by 13-15% in FY25-26E, citing consistent cost-saving measures and the recent acquisition of Asian Concretes & Cements. Given the healthy B/S and attractive valuation, we maintain BUY with a revised Dec-24E TP of Rs2,900 (13x EV/E).
- January 29, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Cyient by Choice International
Cyient Ltd. delivered healthy group revenues for Q3FY24 at $218.8mn, growth of 10.1% YoY in CC. In USD terms, reported revenue was up 1.8% QoQ and 11.1% YoY. Cyient INR revenue for the quarter stood at INR18,214mn, up 3.0% QoQ and 12.6% YoY. PAT for Q3FY24 stood at INR1,472mn, down 17.4% QoQ and 10.7% YoY with EPS at INR13.4.
- January 29, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Rainbow Children’s Medicare by Choice International
In Q3FY24, Rainbow Children’s performance was above our estimate. Revenue for the quarter grew by 9.6% YoY to INR 3,360mn (vs est. of INR 3,263mn) led by decent growth in ARPOB (14.4% YoY / 2.3% QoQ) due to superior mix and lower ALOS, off-set by muted occupancy (impacted to a certain extent due to cyclone Michaung). In mature hospitals, low occupancy was compensated by robust ARPOB growth (20.6% YoY / 4% QoQ). New hospitals are witnessing a pick-up in occupancy (37.8% vs 35.3% in Q2FY24). EBITDA for the quarter grew by 10.6% YoY to INR 1,181mn (vs est. of INR 1,126mn). EBITDA margin expanded by 31bps YoY to 35.1% (vs est. of 34.5%) led by higher employee and operating expenses. PAT for the quarter grew by 7.3% YoY to INR 621mn (vs est. of INR 592mn). PAT was impacted due to the increased depreciation expense to the tune of INR 45mn towards the new units
- January 29, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bharat Dynamics Ltd - Choice International
BDL reported a lower than estimated performance on revenue front. Revenue for the quarter grew by ~ 30.3% YoY to Rs.6,016mn (vs Est. Rs.8,905mn) Vs Rs.4,616mn in Q3FY23 led by muted demand of defence electronics across different platform. EBIDTA came at Rs.1,187mn (+ 33.6% YoY) (vs Est. Rs.2,059mn), Margin came at 19.74% (+ 47.9 bps YoY) (vs Est. of 23.12%). Margins remain flat on yoy basis due to higher staff cost. APAT came at Rs.1,369mn (+ 60.3% YoY) (vs est. Rs.1,654mn) and led by higher other income.
- January 29, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dalmia Bharat by Choice International
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Q3FY24 consolidated volumes came in at 6.8mnt, up 9.7% QoQ and 7.9% YoY. Management expects higher volume in Q4FY24 as compare to Q3FY24. The consolidated revenue for Q3FY24 stands at INR36,000mn, up 14.3% QoQ and 7.3% YoY, led by improvement in prices in East and South region. For the quarter, EBITDA/t stands at INR1,140/t, up 20.0% QoQ and 11.5% YoY. The improvement in profitability is mainly attributed to robust top-line growth. Adjusted PAT for the quarter stood at INR2,659mn, up 114.6% QoQ and 25.5% YoY. EPS for the quarter is INR14.4. Net Debt /EBITDA stood at 0.16x
- January 29, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Key Expectations for the Union Budget - February 2024: Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist and Head-Research, Acuité Ratings & Research
“We expect the Indian economy to witness a moderation in growth in FY25. Our current forecast for FY25 stands at 6.3% as compared to 6.8% in FY24. Given the priority that is likely to be given for fiscal consolidation in the upcoming budget, we don’t expect any significant fiscal stimulus in it. However, the government may continue to earmark a significant quantum for capital expenditure with a growth of 15% in its budgetary allocation; the latter will continue to be a primary driver of the domestic economy over the medium term. The government may also enhance the subsidy allocation for some segments such as farmers, women, informal sector workers and unemployed youth to strengthen domestic private consumption which is estimated to show a weak growth of 4.4% in FY24. Given the need to sustain the public investments and also support certain social segments through subsidies or budgetary relief, the targeted reduction of fiscal deficit from 5.9% to 5.3% (E) will pose a material challenge for the finance ministry, necessitating significant step-up in non-tax revenues like PSU disinvestments.
The macro fundamentals remain strong and resilient and this is borne out by the GDP figures so far in the current year despite headwinds like the global slowdown, higher interest rates and the El Nino phenomenon. However, the policymakers need to take remedial measures to revive the weak rural demand scenario if agricultural growth doesn’t recover quickly.”
- January 29, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CIPLA: Core markets, operating leverage drive earnings growth -Motilal Oswal
(CIPLA IN, Mkt Cap USD13.3b, CMP INR1370, TP INR1600, 17% Upside, Buy)
North America on a robust growth path
- CIPLA beat our earnings estimates in 3QFY24, aided by an outperformance in the domestic formulation (DF)/North America (NA) segments and better operating leverage. These factors were offset to some extent by a muted performance of emerging markets and the API segment. The company is making efforts to minimize the timeline for potential approvals (g-Advair/g-Abraxane) in the NA market
- January 29, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: SBI LIFE INSURANCE: VNB above estimates; margins contract 40bp YoY: Motilal Oswal Financial
(SBILIFE IN, Mkt Cap USD16.6b, CMP INR1381, TP INR1700, 23% Upside, Buy)
Guides for 18% growth and 28% VNB margin
- SBILIFE reported decent performance in 3QFY24. APE grew 13% YoY (22% beat), while VNB grew 11% YoY as margins contracted 40bp YoY to 27.4%. PAT grew 6% YoY to INR3.2b (vs. our estimate of INR 4.0b, registering 20% miss).
- In terms of NBP, Group Savings and ULIPs witnessed a healthy YoY growth of 54% and 16%, respectively, while Par savings declined 17% YoY in 3QFY24. The protection business was flat YoY.
- We expect SBILIFE to deliver 18% CAGR in APE over FY23-26E, thus enabling a 16.4% VNB CAGR. RoEV is expected to stay at around ~20%. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,700 (2.3x Sep’26E EV).
- January 29, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TATA STEEL: Earnings beat led by Indian operations; Europe struggles: Motilal Oswal Financials
(TATA IN, Mkt Cap USD19.8b, CMP INR134, TP INR130, 3% Downside, Neutral)
Standalone performance
- Tata Steel (TATA)’s revenue increased 2% YoY to INR347b, which was in line with our estimate of INR343b. Standalone ASP was down by INR2,851/t YoY to INR71,069/t (INR437/t above our estimate of INR70,633/t).
- January 29, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HPCL: Inline numbers despite challenges; expansion near completion: Emkay Global Research HPCL’s Q3FY
HPCL’s Q3FY24 SA EBITDA fell 75% QoQ to Rs21.3bn, due to shutdown at the Vizag Refinery (VR), refining inventory losses, lower spreads, and suppressed marketing margins. EBITDA saw a slight miss, with mktg weakness & higher opex largely offset by better reported GRM of USD8.5/bbl (Emkay: USD4.5/bbl). Core GRM was ~USD11/bbl. Blended mktg margin came in 20% below estimate, with some weakness in seen non-auto-fuels (albeit denied by Mgmt). Gross debt fell 3% QoQ to Rs500bn. Mgmt guided to a healthy earnings outlook, while estimating expanded & upgraded VR to start from Q3FY25. Also, Barmer would commence production by H2CY24. We remain constructive on OMCs, on a steady marketing environment, with general elections closing in. We raise FY24E EPS 17% and FY25/26E EPS 9% each, on better GRMs and below operating-line adjustments; retain BUY; revised Dec-24E TP of Rs500/sh.
- January 29, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Exide Industries: Muted Q3; success of lithium foray remains uncertain: Emkay Global Research
Exide’s Q3 performance was muted, with ~5%/~11% miss on Consensus estimates on EBITDA/PAT due to input cost pressures. We believe the core lead acid battery replacement demand and sustained cost actions would drive ~9%/~14% FY24E-26E revenue/EPS CAGR. However, uncertainty around lithium-ion adoption (e.g., stagnating E-2W penetration levels) and competitive intensity (with large OEMs looking to in-source cells) continue; these, coupled with heavy capex requirements (Rs45bn for phase-1 lithium plant, apart from regular Rs5bn/year for the lead acid business vs. the Rs10-12bn annual FCF from the core business) would weigh on financials. We trim FY24E, FY25E, and FY26E EPS by ~4%, ~3%, and ~2%, respectively, on lowered margins. Maintain SELL with unchanged TP of Rs260 (13x FY26E P/E + insurance business stake.
- January 29, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sagar Cements: Higher cost led to EBITDA miss; vol. guidance revised downward: Emkay Global Research
Sagar Cements’ EBITDA came in 10-15% below our/consensus estimates in Q3FY24. On a favorable base, EBITDA grew 83% YoY/45% QoQ to Rs871mn (Emkay estimate: Rs980mn). On a sequential basis, EBITDA/t improved by Rs160/t to Rs619 mainly driven by a sharp increase in realization (up Rs286/t QoQ) to Rs4,757/t. However, higher-than-expected input costs led to a miss in our estimates. Volume grew 14% YoY (in-line with estimates) to 1.4mt in Q3FY24 mainly led by ramping up of new capacities in Jeerabad and Andhra Cements. Management has revised its volume guidance downwards to 5.6mt for FY24 (earlier 6.2mt), which implies 25% YoY growth in Q4FY24. Factoring in the Q3 miss and lower volumes, we have revised our EBITDA estimates downwards by 6-8% in FY25-26. We maintain our ADD rating with a revised Dec-24E TP of Rs300/share (10x EV/E)
- January 29, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dalmia Bharat - In-line quarter; capacity additions to drive volumes: Emkay Global Research
For Q3FY24, Dalmia Bharat (Dalmia) reported in-line EBITDA of Rs7.7bn, which grew 20% YoY/32% QoQ. Volume rose 8% YoY (vs. our estimate: 2% YoY) to 6.8mt (includes 0.4mt volumes under tolling arrangement with JPA). Excluding JPA’s tolling volumes, growth stood at 2% YoY. EBITDA/t increased by Rs183 QoQ to Rs1,138, which was mainly driven by higher realizations (up 4% QoQ to Rs5,286/t). Total cost/t remained flattish QoQ at Rs4,148. Management indicated that the deal with JPA may likely be finalized by Q4FY24-end (delay mainly on account of receiving lender approvals). Company has recapitulated its capacity growth target to 47mt/75mt/110-130mt by FY24/FY27/FY31. Factoring-in the Q3 operational performance and some delay in completion of cement assets of JPA, we revise down our EBITDA estimate 5-6% for FY25-26. We maintain ADD on the stock, and review our TP to Rs2,500/share now (based on 12.5x Dec-25E EV-EBITDA
- January 29, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Chalet Hotels: Q3-FY24 review by Emkay Global Research
Chalet’s Q3 revenue/EBITDA growth was healthy at 29%/46% YoY, above our estimates. The beat was led by RevPAR increasing 18% YoY (at a 2% beat). We see Chalet charting an EBITDA CAGR of 33% over FY23-26E and net debt reducing from FY25, as it initiates a slew of expansion projects, which would engender 10% room-count CAGR over FY23-26E. The company’s strategically located hotels in key cities ensure high occupancy. Leasing of commercial assets provides partial hedge against cyclicality of the hospitality industry. We mark-up FY25E/26E EBITDA by 0.7%/3.9%, on result beat. We raise our EV/EBITDA multiple for hotels to 20.5x from 19.5x, as benefits related to the Airoli and Delhi International Airport projects is expected to come from FY27. We revise our SOTP-based TP of Rs825/sh vs. Rs745 earlier; maintain ADD
- January 29, 2024 08:03
Stock Market Live Today: JSW Steel 3QFY24 results: In-line Standalone; beats cons. estimates on stronger subs. performance
Tushar Chaudhari – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
JSW Steel (JSTL IN, CMP Rs 812, MCap Rs 1.99 tn, BUY) 3QFY24 results: In-line Standalone; beats cons. estimates on stronger subs. performance.
☘️ JSTL’s Standalone revenue declined 1% QoQ to Rs 333 bn. Average Realization increased 3% QoQ to Rs 64,058/t (+ 3% YoY; PLe Rs 63,677/t) as steel prices inched up in the first half of the quarter.
View: JSTL’s 9MFY24 performance is robust on lower coking coal and strong volume growth, however as raw material prices are inching up (both iron ore and coking coal) margins are expected to come under pressure in near term. JSTL is well placed to capitalize on strong volume growth in domestic markets over next two years given its ongoing brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar which is expected to drive volumes. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs992.
- January 29, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Q3 FY24 quarterly update report on DCB Bank Ltd by Keynote Capitals
The enduring narrative remains unaltered
DCB Bank Ltd (DCB) reported a strong loan book growth of 4% on QoQ and 18% on a YoY basis during the quarter, with the mortgage/AIB segment contributing 45%/24% of the loan book, demonstrating substantial growth of 6%/6% on a QoQ and 25%/28% on a YoY basis, respectively. NII grew by 6% on a YoY basis. However, NIM contracted by 21 bps on a QoQ basis due to the increased cost of funds. The Bank’s cost-to-income ratio had remained elevated at ~65% during the quarter due to its expansion of its branch network and increase in employees. During the quarter, slippages were increased due to loans coming out of the moratorium from the restructured portfolio. However, net slippages remained low due to strong recoveries and upgrades. Going forward, management expects strong recovery and upgrades to continue, which will improve the slippage ratio and asset quality for the Bank. Management aims to reduce the cost-to-income ratio to 55% and achieve an ROA of >1% in the next two to three years.
- January 29, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Q3 FY24 quarterly update report on Laurus Labs Ltd by Keynote Capitals
Looking beyond near term headwinds
In Q3 FY24, Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) experienced a decline in revenue by 22.6% on a YoY basis, led by a steep decline in the CDMO business. Adjusting for the large CDMO PO included in base, underlying revenue growth was at 6.0% on a YoY basis. The Gross margins continue to show improvements post bottoming out in Q4 FY23 at 49.7%, to reach 54.4% in Q3 FY24, but EBITDA margins lag behind due to higher spend on new initiatives and growth projects. The capacity expansion is progressing well as Laurus is focused on expanding capacity in non-ARV and CDMO segments, which will help reduce the product concentration risk and further tap opportunities
- January 29, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Q3 FY24 quarterly update report on Can Fin Homes Ltd by Keynote Capitals
Strong guidance to grow disbursement
During Q3FY24, Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL) registered a lower growth in its loan book, which grew by 2% on a QoQ and 13% on a YoY basis. The NII grew by 4% sequentially and 31% on a YoY basis. Due to the decline in cost-to-income ratio by 154 bps on a QoQ and 236 bps on a YoY basis, the PAT increased by 27% on a QoQ basis and 32% on a YoY basis. The GNPA and NNPA deteriorated by 15 bps and 6 bps sequentially at 0.91% and 0.49%, respectively. In line with the management guidance, the NIM improved by 30 bps on a QoQ basis to 3.9%. In FY24, the management is expecting NIM to remain stable at 3.7-3.8% and the cost-to-income ratio at ~16%, while this will increase to 18.0-18.5% in FY25 as the Company continues its investment in IT transformation.
- January 29, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Seamec’s ‘SEAMEC SWORDFISH’ starts charter with Zamil Offshore Services, Saudi Arabia
Seamec Ltd’s vessel “SEAMEC SWORDFISH” has commenced its charter with Zamil Offshore Services Company, Saudi Arabia with effect from January 26.
- January 29, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Shilpa Medicare unit in Telangana receives Europe GMP inspection, concludes with two minor observations
Shilpa Medicare Limited, Unit 4, Jadcherla, Telangana, India had Europe GMP inspection by AGES, Austria from January 22 to January 26. This inspection has concluded with two minor observations.
The previous EU - GMP inspection for this facility was in January 2020.
This Unit of Shilpa Medicare is engaged in the manufacture, testing and distribution of sterile Injections and non-sterile tablets and Capsule finished dosage forms in the US, Europe and rest of the world markets.
The Company intends to respond to the two minor observations within the stipulated time and is committed for the satisfactory resolution of the inspectional observations and sustained cGMP compliance.
- January 29, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: SWELECT Energy to establish wholly-owned subsidiary for solar power generation
The Board of Directors of SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd has approved a proposal to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS)- SWELECT Sustainable Energy Private Ltd, which will engage in Generation of Solar Power by setting up of solar power plant.
Once the proposals received from the industrial consumers have been materialised, the electricity generated by the WOS will be sold to the industrial consumers around Tamil Nadu based on the requirements of the respective consumers.
- January 29, 2024 07:55
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 Earnings call list as on 29 January 2024
*8:00 AM Yes Bank *
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 7115 8034
9:30 AM Macrotech Developers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/mem35wbk
*10:00 AM cholamandalam investment & finance company *
Dial: + 91 22 7195 0000
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/5cvnmzzk
10:30 AM Welspun Special
Dial: 044 4770 0326
11:00 AM Prudent Corpora
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/5b5hyr7w
11:00 AM KFin Technologi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5y98999r
11:00 AM Aeroflex Indust
Dial: +91 22 6280 1290
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4ykz43zc
11:00 AM skygold
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/yw2wcbfx
12:00 PM APL Apollo
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/hu7bbwc7
12:00 PM SBFC Finance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5732kadn
2:00 PM Shakti Pumps
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/vvc45n4z
2:00 PM Ion Exchange
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4nkdnm25
(Hosted by Valorem)
2:30 PM Kriti Ind
Dial: 044 7126 1529
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2hac3phd
3:00 PM Macpower CNC
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4ctsae6d
3:00 PM IGL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/54k6efs3
3:30 PM AssocAlcohols
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/5n966mx5
4:00 PM Zen Tech
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mtacc59j
(Hosted by Investment Lab)
4:00 PM Elecon Eng
Dial: +91 22 6280 1105
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mwmmzhbd
4:00 PM Dodla Dairy
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/yc79dfpy
4:00 PM Utkarsh Small
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/57f549hu
4:00 PM GAIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM Vedant Fashions
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/yrdvttw2
*4:00 PM IndiGrid InvIT *
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yt9zyejr
4:00 PM Wall Street Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1163
*4:00 PM Craftsman Automation *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1568
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/34zb5nrx
4:30 PM Share India Sec
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/55crj296
5:00 PM Piramal Enter
Dial: +91 22 6280 1264
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2c7khajw
5:30 PM Latent View Ana
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/4xea4ja8
5:30 PM Restaurants
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3kehps9w
5:30 PM LT Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3zx949wj
5:30 PM Burger King Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/2h5j7kxe
5:30 PM CSB Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1315
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/z76jzaas
6:00 PM Marico
Dial: +91 22 6280 1558
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/mrxssddh
6:15 PM Bajaj Finance
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ycyf5nab
- January 29, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Electronics Mart opens new ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ multi-brand store in Telangana
Electronics Mart India Limited has commenced the commercial operations of a new 8,400 Square feet Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on January 26 at Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.
- January 29, 2024 07:52
Stock Market Live Today: SECL awards consortium led by Sarda Energy & Minerals contract for Bartunga Hill coal mine revival
South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. [SECL] has issued Letter of Acceptance [LOA] to a consortium, in which Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd has 67% share, for Re-opening, Salvaging, Rehabilitation, Development and Operation of Bartunga Hill high grade Coal mine on 18% revenue to be shared with SECL. The mine shall be operated through an SPV to be incorporated for the purpose.
The necessary agreements shall be executed in due course as per the terms of the LOA.
- January 29, 2024 07:51
Stock Market Live Today: Alphageo wins ₹57.15 crore contract from Oil India for seismic data acquisition
Alphageo (India) has received the Award of Contract from Oil India Limited, Rajasthan, for acquiring 3D and 2D seismic data for a Contract Value of ₹57.15 crore (inclusive of taxes).
- January 29, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live Today: Manomay Tex begins commercial production at new spinning unit in Rajasthan
Manomay Tex India Ltd has announced that the commercial production of New Textile Spinning Unit Situated at Undawa Tehsil-Gangrar, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan has started
- January 29, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Maestros Electronics bags ₹6.5 crore order from Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunication System Limited has received purchase order from Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (A Government of Maharashtra Undertaking) for 497 units of Multipara Monitor with NIBP with Neonates and Pediatric Probe and 2 Year Warranty and free servicing (min. 3/year) during warranty.
The Contract Value is ₹6,51,26,880.
- January 29, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Intellivate Capital Ventures sets February 7 as record date for 2:1 bonus share issuance approval
Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited has fixed Wednesday, February 7 as the record date for the purpose ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 2 (Two) new fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹1, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
- January 29, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Capri Global Capital board approves 1:1 bonus issue and capitalisation of securities premium
The Board of Directors of Capri Global Capital Limited has accorded its approval for capitalisation of Securities Premium Account and Issue of Bonus shares. The board has recommended bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Record Date for issue of bonus shares will be announced in due course.
- January 29, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Nifty futures signal positive opening, driven by global cues and policy decisions
After a long weekend break, the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note on Monday, thanks to positive global cues. The upcoming interim Budget on February 1 and the ongoing result season will likely anchor market movement this week. Nifty futures at 21,548 at Gift Nifty against Nifty February futures close of 21,630 indicate a gap opening of 90 points for Nifty.
- January 29, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Nova Agritech IPO turns blockbuster, subscribed 109 times
The initial public offering of Nova Agritech saw overwhelming response from all category investors with the issue being subscribed over 109 times, as non-institutions bid aggressively. The IPO, which came out with a price band of ₹39-41, received bids for 277.94 crore shares against 2.54 crore shares (net off anchor portion) on offer.
The NII category received bids 224 times, while the portion for retail investors was subscribed 77.10 times and that of qualified institutional buyers 79.31 times. The ₹143.81-crore IPO from the soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products company consisted of a fresh issue of ₹112 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,58,620 shares (worth ₹31.81 crore) by the selling shareholder, Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao.
- January 29, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: BLS E-Services IPO opens on Jan 30; price band set at ₹129-135/share
Technology-backed service provider BLS E-Services Ltd has set a price band of ₹129-135 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), that will open for bidding on January 30.
The issue will open for public subscription on January 30, and close on February 1, 2024, a company release said.
The firm is offering up to 2.3 crore equity shares, excluding pre-IPO placement in the offering
- January 29, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: F&O Strategy: Buy Infosys call
The short-term outlook turned positive for the stock of Infosys (₹1,669.1). The IT major finds immediate support at ₹1,560 and ₹1,427. The nearest resistance is at ₹1,720. A close above that level will trigger a fresh rally.
- January 29, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: What is the outlook for ONGC?
ONGC (₹234): The long-term outlook is very bullish. There is an inverted head and shoulder formed over a span of seven years. This is a bullish reversal pattern. The neckline resistance at ₹187 was broken in November last year.
- January 29, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: What is the outlook for Petronet LNG?
Petronet LNG (₹256.60): The outlook is bullish. Petronet LNG share price has been rising since December last year. This uptrend is intact. Moving Average cross overs on the chart also strengthens the bullish case.
- January 29, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 29, 2023
Buzzing stocks: IRB Infra, LIC, HDFC Bank, BoB, Macrotech, Coal India, Piramal Enterprises, Jubilant Pharmova, ICICI Lombard, Karnataka Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zen Tech, YES Bank, SpiceJet, ZEEL, REC, Subex, Indsil Hydro, Ahluwalia Contracts, Endurance Tech, Virtuoso Optoelectronics, Maharashtra Seamless, SBI, Religare Enterprises
- January 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50: More room to fall
The Indian benchmark indices extended the fall in line with our expectation in the truncated week. The Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank indices opened the week on a weak note by tumbling on Tuesday.
- January 29, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: E.I.D-Parry (₹616.65) – BUY
The outlook is bullish for EID–Parry. The stock surged about 10 per cent last week. This rise has taken the stock well above the key resistance levels of ₹593 and ₹606.
- January 29, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s Pick: Stock To Buy or Sell 29 January 2024
- January 29, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Aeroflex Industries: Q3 & 9M FY24 Conference Call Monday, January 29th, 2024 at 11:00 AM IST
Dial-in numbers: +91 22 6280 1290 / +91 22 7115 8185
Registration Link: http://tinyurl.com/Q3FY24-Call-Registration
Investor Presentation: http://tinyurl.com/Q3FY24-Presentation
Result Link: http://tinyurl.com/Q3FY24-Result
Call Invite Link: http://tinyurl.com/Q3FY24-Call-Invite
- January 29, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Cupid: Minerva Ventures Fund bought 0.7 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 1862.15 apiece.
Global Surfaces: Shikhar Aggarwal bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 310 apiece.
- January 29, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.01.2024
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Nucor Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Graco Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Ryanair Holdings plc (TENT) (Sector- Aviation)
- January 29, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 29-JAN-2024
NIL
- January 29, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 29.01.2024
No Major Macro Data Scheduled
- January 29, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Market to take cue from FPI disclosure norms
Markets to remain under pressure as SEBI norm on tightening ultimate beneficial ownership norms for overseas investors coming into effect February 1.
Foreign investors have sold equities worth ₹35,000 crore this month and bellwether Sensex has fallen 1,539 points in January.
A consultation paper issued by the SEBI in May last year had stated that FPI assets under management of about ₹2.6 lakh crore -- around six per cent of the total FPI equity AUM and less than one per cent of India’s total equity market capitalisation may potentially be identified as high-risk FPIs.
- January 29, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Today: US bond yield concerns drive FPIs’ ₹36,915 crore sell-off in Indian equities
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) extended their selling trend in the Indian equity cash market, offloading equities worth ₹12,200 crore ($1.5 billion) in the last three truncated trading sessions. This follows net sales of ₹24,715 crore in the preceding week, making it seven consecutive sessions of FPI net selling totaling ₹36,915 crore since January 17. The current month’s FPI net selling contrasts sharply with the record inflow of ₹66,134 crore in December 2023. The FPIs’ sell-off is attributed to rising US bond yields, reaching 4.18% post the US Fed pivot in December 2023, and lackluster Q3 results in Indian financial services.
- January 29, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Crucial week ahead: Investors brace for impact of interim budget, Federal policy decision, and corporate earnings
In the upcoming week, stock markets are anticipated to be influenced by the interim budget presentation in India, the US Federal policy decision, and major corporations’ quarterly earnings. Analysts suggest possible market consolidation amid the awaited Federal Open Market Committee meeting and Bank of England monetary policy. The PMI data for the manufacturing sector and earnings reports from prominent companies like Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki are also crucial factors. Despite expectations of no major budget announcements, the market may focus on growth and populist elements. The week is deemed pivotal, with global factors such as geopolitical events and movements in bond yields, the dollar index, and crude oil prices shaping market dynamics.
