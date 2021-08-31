100% upfront margin regime kicks in from September 1

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s new 100 per cent peak margin norm will come into effect September 1. Currently, investors are required to bring in 75 per cent of the total margin upfront for buying or selling. These margins would apply even to intra-day positions.
“With a view to keeping up pace with the changing market dynamics and to bring efficiency in the risk management framework, a comprehensive review of the margin framework was done in consultation with the Risk Management Review Committee (RMRC) of SEBI,” the market regulator, while introducing the system last year, had said.
Over a year, SEBI has rolled out peak margin system in four phases: first phase was introduced in December 2020 with 25 per cent peak margin; second phase with 50 per cent (April 1), third phase with 75 per cent (June 1) and finally, from September 1. Earlier, margins were collected upfront and calculated on the basis of the end-of-day positions. However, with the norm, exchanges are mandated to randomly select 4 times in the day to take snapshots of all margins, the highest margin of which will become the peak margin.
Penalty will be imposed on stockbrokers if margins collected from traders is less than 100 per cent of trade value in the case of cash market stocks and an additional Span+Exposure for derivatives trade. Association of National Exchanges Members of India had termed SEBI’s new peak margin rule as “unfair” and have been pleading regulator to reconsider the new move.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...