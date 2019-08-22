Adani Renewable Energy commissions solar project in Rajasthan

Adani Renewable Energy, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has commissioned the balance 100 MWac capacity on August 21 in Rajasthan out of 200 MWac solar power project, having power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company at ₹2.71/kWh for a period of 25 years.

The first 100 MWac capacity of the said project was already commissioned on August 2. With this, AGEL’s portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 5.29 GWac with 2.32 GWac operational projects and balance 2.97 GWac in development stage. Shares of Adani Green closed at ₹43.55, down 1.02 per cent on the BSE.