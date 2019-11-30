Stocks

Adani Transmission buys back NCDs worth Rs 135 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 30, 2019 Published on November 30, 2019

Adani Transmission on Saturday said it had bought back non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹135 crore.

According to a BSE filing, the NCDs were repurchased on November 29.

“Company has bought back 1,350 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, NCDs having a face value of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹135 crore on November 29, 2019,” the filing said.

Published on November 30, 2019
buyback
Debentures and Bonds
Adani Transmission Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Order win may lift Va Tech Wabag