Adani Transmission buys back NCDs worth Rs 135 cr

Adani Transmission on Saturday said it had bought back non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹135 crore.

According to a BSE filing, the NCDs were repurchased on November 29.

“Company has bought back 1,350 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, NCDs having a face value of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹135 crore on November 29, 2019,” the filing said.