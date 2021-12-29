Aether Industries files draft papers for ₹1,000-cr IPO

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Surat-based specialty chemicals maker Aether Industries Ltd has submitted draft papers to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The public issue consists of fresh issue of equity shares of the company aggregating to ₹757 crore, and offer for sale of up to 27.51 lakh shares by Purnima Ashwin Desai, one of the promoters of the company.
Also, in its DRHP dated December 28, the company informed that it may consider pre-IPO placement by further issue of equity shares, through a preferential offer aggregating to ₹131 crore.
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue to partly fund its prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of outstanding borrowings with ₹211 crore.
Aether is also setting up a new greenfield manufacturing facility at Sachin GIDC in Surat at a cost of ₹163 crore. The IPO proceeds will also be used to meet the capex plans.
The company also looks to partly utilise the proceeds for working capital requirements besides general corporate purposes.
For fiscal 2021, the company’s revenues from operations stood at ₹450 crore, up from ₹302 crore in the preceding fiscal of 2020. The company reported net profits of ₹71 crore for fiscal 2021, as against ₹40 crore in the preceding fiscal 2020.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...