Albert David shares surge on Q2 earnings

Kothari group Albert David, a manufacturer of allopathic & herbal formulations, went up 10.50 per cent on the BSE today. The stock price has increased following the September quarter earnings numbers.

The stock rose 10.50 per cent to Rs 460 on the BSE today.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 7.92 crore during the September quarter ended 2019 as against Rs 52.37 lakh shown in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. However, the net profit for the September quarter is sequentially lesser than April- June quarter profit of Rs 9.29 crore. Volumes traded were 7,220 shares as at 10.15 am on the BSE.

The company's EPS for the September quarter stood higher at Rs 13.88 (Rs 0.92)