Ambit Capital pays ₹6 cr to settle insider trading case with SEBI

Manipur shows the herbal way to health
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Brokerage house Ambit Capital has settled with regulator SEBI a case of alleged insider trading in Manappuram Finance shares by paying ₹6 crore towards settlement charges.
SEBI agreed to settle proposed adjudication proceedings in the case, pertaining to alleged violation of insider trading norms, after it was approached by Ambit Capital with a plea under the settlement regulations “without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusion of law”.
In a settlement order, SEBI said it has disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant — Ambit Capital. It was alleged that Ambit Capital, which is a market intermediary, was in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) about Manappuram Finance’s quarterly results and the same was circulated to its clients indirectly by way of a negative research report. SEBI conducted an investigation into the trading in the scrip of Manappuram Finance, wherein it was observed in 2012-13 there was negative earnings per share (EPS) during the quarter ended March 2013 wherein the company made a net loss of ₹141.43 crore.
Therefore, the information of negative profit for the fourth quarter of 2012-13 is deemed to be price sensitive information in terms of SEBI’s insider trading norms, the regulator noted.
On March 18, 2013, Manappuram Finance had held discussions with Ambit Capital on the quarterly financial results. After that meeting, Ambit Capital changed its rating of the Kerala-based firm’s stock from “buy” to “under review” and published a research report which was distributed to its clients (broking as well as research) on March 19, 2013, before the market opening hours, SEBI said.
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...