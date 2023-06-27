Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd shares rallied 12 per cent during Tuesday’s trading session after the company announced a board meeting to consider a share buyback.

On Monday, the Chennai-based company intimated exchanges that its board will meet on June 30 to consider a proposal to buyback its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹1 each.

Amrutanjan shares, which closed at ₹633.65 apiece on the NSE on Monday, rallied nearly 12 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹708.80 apiece. The shares were trading at ₹678.95 apiece, 7 per cent higher than the previous day’s closing price, at the time of this report.

The stocks hit a 52-week high on August 12, 2022 at ₹847.25 per share, while it tested a 52-week low of ₹554.05 apiece on March 31, 2023.