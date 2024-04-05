Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to raise funds of ₹3,300 million in the form of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs).

IFC’s investment will help the company improve healthcare accessibility and quality by supporting its growth plans in bed capacity, introducing newer medical treatment specialities, and establishing cardiac care centers in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

As per the company’s stock exchange filing, it aims to foster job creation and professional development in the medical field.

Shares of Artemis Medicare Services traded at ₹186.30 on the NSE, down by 0.80 per cent.