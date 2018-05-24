Ashoka Buildcon arm gets ₹383.80-cr arbitral award

Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said its subsidiary has received an arbitral award of ₹383.80 crore against various claims filed by it. Ashoka Infrastructure (SPV), which had executed the Pune-Shirur Road Project in Maharashtra, has received an arbitral award, Ashoka Buildcon informed the exchanges.

The project had been awarded by Maharashtra Government for four-laning and strengthening of the Pune-Ahmednagar Road SH 60. The toll collection at the project had been stopped since August 8, 2014, the company added. Shares of Ashok Buildcon closed at ₹255.60, up 2.63 per cent, on the BSE.