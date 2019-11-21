10.09 am

As rupee consolidates, adopt range-trading strategy

The rupee (INR) closed lower on Wednesday at 71.81 compared to its previous close of 71.71 against the dollar (USD). The Indian currency is consolidating within a range between 71.6 and 72. Though the bias remains bullish as long as it stays above 72, only a breakout of the resistance at 71.6 can establish an uptrend. Read more the technicals here

9.55 am

Subhash Chandra to give up control of Zee Entertainment

Subhash Chandra is set to lose control of Zee Entertainment. The promoters of Essel group on Wednesday announced the selling of a 16.5 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) to financial investors, including OFI Global China Fund, in a move to repay its debt.

9.50 am

Dhunseri tea eyes African estates

Dhunseri Tea and Industries, which recently completed the sale of its branded business to Tata Global Beverages (TGBL), is exploring possibility of acquiring tea estates in Africa.

According to CK Dhanuka, Chairman, Dhunseri Tea, the company will look at assets in Africa if the pricing is attractive. The company produces close to 21 million kg (mkg) of tea through its estates in India and Africa. Read more here

9.40 am

SEBI ensures portfolio managements services only for high net worth investors

The decision of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to tighten norms for portfolio managements services (PMS), will ensure that only well-informed investors will participate in high-risk product offerings, said an expert.

Lav Chaturvedi, ED and CEO, Reliance Securities said, "SEBI's decision to increase the net worth criteria for PMS is a welcome move which is more to do keeping in mind investors safety and ensure there are serious players in the industry. Second, increasing ticket size will ensure only well informed investors will participate in the high risk products offerings."

On Wednesday, SEBI announced that the net-worth criteria for portfolio managers will now be Rs 5 crore instead of Rs 2 crore, that was announced earlier. Those below Rs 5 crore net-worth will not be registered with SEBI. This would affect thousands of portfolio managers across India, experts said.

9.35 am

What to Watch: Philippine bank picks Intellect Design tool

Intellect Design Arena on Wednesday said Philippines Business Bank has chosen to deploy its Digital Core solution, IDC 19.1. The company is geared to implement IDC 19.1, aimed at accelerating the bank's digital transformation initiatives to drive its vision of building a broad economic base for SMEs and making banking services accessible to them. However, Intellect Design did not disclose the order size. Shareholders will monitor other details and execution of the project.

9.30 am

Will RIL hit ₹10-lakh-cr in market cap today?

All eyes are on Reliance Industries as it nears the ₹10-lakh-crore mark. At the close of Wednesday’s trading, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹9.8 lakh crore. RIL’s stock rose 2.47 per cent to close at ₹1,547.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.1 per cent to ₹1,571.85 — its record high. If the stock hits ₹1,579, the market-cap will hit ₹10 lakh crore. Though some analysts advice caution on the stock, market participants believe Reliance Industries will reach the coveted level.

9.25 am

Rupee opens on a flat note on Thursday depreciating two paise to 71.83 against the US dollar.

9.20 am

Opening bell: Equity indices opened on a flat note on Thursday. The Asian markets are trading weak as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over US bills on Hong Kong could complicate their trade negotiation.

As per Reuters report, the US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights.

At 9.15 am, the Sensex is up 3 points at 40,654.66, while Nifty is up 9.50 points at 12,008.60. About 457 shares have advanced, 290 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged.

All the sectoral indices are trading flat, except for media index, which is up 5.43 per cent.

9.14 am

Centre clears strategic divestment in five PSUs

The Centre on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the government shareholding in five public sector enterprises along with management control.

These five PSUs are Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL); Shipping Corporation of India; Container Corporation of India; Tehri Hydro Power Development Corporation (THDCIL), and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO). Read more here

9.08 am

Crude oil dips on worries US-China trade deal could slip to next year

il prices retreated on Thursday as a spat over Hong Kong added to worries of a delay in any US-China trade deal, after posting steep gains in the previous session on bullish U.S. crude inventory data.

The trade war between the world's two biggest economies has dominated the outlook for future oil demand, and trade experts have warned the completion of a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal could slip into next year.

Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $62.15 a barrel by 0138 GMT. The international benchmark rose 2.5% on Wednesday. Read more here

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide for November 21, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1273 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1260 1247 1285 1300 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,260 levels

₹712 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 705 695 722 732 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹722 levels

₹250 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 247 244 253 256 The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹253 levels

₹133 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 130 127 136 139 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹130 levels

₹1547 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1530 1514 1560 1575 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,530 levels

₹328 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 322 313 336 343 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹322 levels

₹2108 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2090 2060 2130 2150 The stock was choppy testing a key support last session. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹2,090 levels

12018 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11970 11920 12070 12120 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 12,070 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.03 am

Today's Pick - Zee Entertainment Enterprises (₹307.1): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) at current levels. The stock jumped 7.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume and managed to close above a key resistance at ₹300. Read the full technicals here

9 am

Asian shares slide as China-US spat on Hong Kong clouds trade deal outlook

Global shares slid on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over U.S. bills on Hong Kong could complicate their trade negotiation and delay a ”phase one” deal that investors had initially hoped to be inked by now.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.16% while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.25%. Read more here