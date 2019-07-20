Stocks

What to watch: Axis Bank: Fund-raising plans eyed

| Updated on July 19, 2019 Published on July 20, 2019

The board of Axis Bank will meet on Saturday to consider fund-raising plans. Among the options include issue of equity shares/depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares, including through QIP. Shareholders of Axis Bank would closely monitor the mode of fund-raising, pricing and the number of shares to be offered through the issue.

Published on July 20, 2019
Axis Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Markets hit hard by passage of Finance Bill