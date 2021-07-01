Bajaj Auto shares gain nearly 3 per cent after June sales data

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported 24 per jump in its total sales in June 2021. The stock jumped 2.82 per cent to ₹4,250 on BSE. On NSE, it gained 2.80 per cent to ₹4,250.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021. The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 per cent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.