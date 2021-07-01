Stocks

Bajaj Auto shares gain nearly 3 per cent after June sales data

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 01, 2021

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported 24 per jump in its total sales in June 2021. The stock jumped 2.82 per cent to ₹4,250 on BSE. On NSE, it gained 2.80 per cent to ₹4,250.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021. The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 per cent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.

Published on July 01, 2021

Bajaj Auto Ltd
