Stocks

What to watch

Bajaj Electricals: Focus on rights issue details

| Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

 

The board of directors of Bajaj Electricals will meet on Friday to consider, discuss and decide, inter alia, various matters in connection with the proposed rights issue, including the terms and conditions such as the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the issue and other related matters. Earlier this month, the company’s board of directors had approved the proposal to raise a maximum of ₹350 crore by way of rights issue from eligible shareholders.

Published on January 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Crompton Greaves shares jump over 3% on strong Q3 earnings