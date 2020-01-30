Bajaj Electricals: Focus on rights issue details

The board of directors of Bajaj Electricals will meet on Friday to consider, discuss and decide, inter alia, various matters in connection with the proposed rights issue, including the terms and conditions such as the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the issue and other related matters. Earlier this month, the company’s board of directors had approved the proposal to raise a maximum of ₹350 crore by way of rights issue from eligible shareholders.