Bank shares advance; IndusInd Bank rises 5%

Bank shares were leading the gain in Monday's morning session.

Shares of IndusInd Bank (up 5.45 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 4.86 per cent), HDFC Bank (up 4.53 per cent) and RBL Bank (up 4.53 per cent) were the top performers in the bank index.

Kotak Bank (up 3.70 per cent), Axis Bank (up 3.48 per cent), SBI (up 0.88 per cent) and IDFC First (up 0.23 per cent) too were trading in green.

The Nifty Bank index was trading 3.67 per cent up at 30,045 around 10.46 am.