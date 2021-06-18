Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on June 18, 2021

Sensex up nearly 200 points at 52,504

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Friday's session in positive territory.

In early session, the Sensex was up nearly 200 points or 0.35 per cent at 52,504. The Nifty gained 45 points or 0.29 per cent to trade at 15,736.

Published on June 18, 2021

NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
