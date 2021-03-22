Stocks

Benchmark indices open in the red

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 22, 2021

Sensex down 191 points at 49,663

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Monday's session on a weak note.

The Sensex was down 191 points or 0.39 per cent at 49,663, while the Nifty dropped 41 points or 0.28 per cent at 14,702.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 22, 2021
stocks and shares
NSE
BSE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.