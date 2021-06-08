Benchmarks trade flat on listless day

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday, dragged by metal and financials.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 52,253.51, down 75 points or 0.14 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 52,432.43, nearing its peak of 52,516.76, and a low of 52,135.04.
The Nifty 50 was ruling at 15,725.40, down 26.25 points or 0.17 per cent. It recorded a fresh high of 15,778.80 and an intra-day low of 15,680.00.
Markets likely to weather Covid storm in H2: Morgan Stanley
Tech Mahindra, Britannia, HCL Tech, Infosys and NTPC were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, metals and financials remained under pressure. The Nifty Metal index was down 1.30 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 1.05 per cent and 0.79 per cent respectively. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were down by 0.95 per cent each.
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs as many States ease lockdowns
Meanwhile, IT stocks gained, with Nifty IT up 1.45 per cent.
On the BSE, power stocks gained during the morning session. The BSE Power index hit a fresh 52-week high of 3007.72.
As for broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 50 was trading flat, up 0.02 per cent. Small-cap stocks managed to retain gains with Nifty Smallcap 50 trading 0.52 per cent higher. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.34 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.90 per cent.
The volatility index softened 0.54 per cent to 15.48.
