Stocks

BLS International shares up 5 per cent after deal with Indian embassy in Kuwait

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 13, 2021

To provide consular, passport and visa services

Shares of BSE-listed BLS International were trading up by 4.99 per cent on Monday after the company announced a deal with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for consular, passport and visa services. The company is expected to process approximately 2,00,000 applications every year.

BLS willstart operations at three centres in Sharq, Fahaheel and Jleb Al Shuwaikh in Kuwait. The company will provide consular, passport and visa services along with several value-added services such as form filling, printing and photography for the convenience of applicants.

Published on December 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

BSE
stocks and shares
BLS International Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like