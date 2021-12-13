BLS International shares up 5 per cent after deal with Indian embassy in Kuwait

Shares of BSE-listed BLS International were trading up by 4.99 per cent on Monday after the company announced a deal with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for consular, passport and visa services. The company is expected to process approximately 2,00,000 applications every year.

BLS willstart operations at three centres in Sharq, Fahaheel and Jleb Al Shuwaikh in Kuwait. The company will provide consular, passport and visa services along with several value-added services such as form filling, printing and photography for the convenience of applicants.