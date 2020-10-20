Broker's call: Avenue Supermarts (Hold)

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
JM Financial
Avenue Supermarts (Hold)
Target: ₹2,135
CMP: ₹2095.75
Avenue Supermarts (DMart’s) September Quarter operating performance was a negative surprise to us, especially since total revenue had already recovered to 80 per cent of base level by the month of June; to that extent, a 11-12 per cent y-o-y decline for full September Quarter was much steeper than what we envisaged.
The management, however, cited month-on-month improvement with August better than July, September better than August. However, even the more mature stores (greater than 2 years) were still at just about 87.5 per cent of base year’s revenue in the month of September.
As we had feared while downgrading the stock in mid-April, post-pandemic social distancing norms are likely taking a toll on crowd at stores, which was one key factor that drove the high throughputs one saw for DMart. The second factor here is a way slower pace of recovery in General Merchandise & Apparels (27.3 per cent of FY20 revenue) that earned much higher gross margin, as per our workings. The latter impacted not only revenue but also profitability, driving GPM lower by 86 bps y-o-y (consolidated GPM tells a better picture since standalone margin includes impact of goods ‘transferred’ to DMart Ready at likely lower mark-up).
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...