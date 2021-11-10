Broker's call: GAIL India (Buy)

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Geojit Financial
GAIL India (Buy)
Target: ₹208
CMP: ₹152.1
GAIL India’s stand-alone revenue rose 57.7 per cent y-o-y (+23.7 per cent q-o-q) to ₹21,515 crore in Q2-FY22, aided by strong growth across all segments. EBITDA margin rose 640 bps y-o-y to 16.2 per cent, aided by steady growth in gas prices leading to improved spreads along with better prices and higher operational efficiencies in the petrochemicals business. As a result, reported PAT surged 130.9 per cent y-o-y (+87.1 per cent q-o-q).
The company has received its first LNG shipment from Russian firm Gazprom recently under its 20-year long-term contract at prices set to be cheaper than other foreign sources of gas for the country.
Management remains confident of sustaining EBITDA margin performance in the gas marketing business at current levels in the coming months, as domestic consumption remains on a steady increase.
Profitability is set to improve further with GAIL set to continue to benefit from a hike in gas prices over the short term. With a good monsoon for the year, demand from fertiliser manufacturers is expected to remain high in the coming months. With domestic retail demand also on the rise, we expect GAIL to deliver significant performance in the coming quarters. We estimate PAT to grow at 25.3 per cent FY21-23 CAGR. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹208 based on SOTP.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...