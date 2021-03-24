Broker’s Call: HFCL (Buy)

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Ventura Securities
Target: ₹59
CMP: ₹26.55
A number of bullish factors have come together which ensure bright prospects for HFCL in the medium to long term.
The opportunities emerge from: 5G roll-out (₹1.5 lakh-crore-₹2 lakh-crore market opportunity and system integration opportunity); 4G expansion (₹15,000-crore-₹20,000-crore market opportunity; fibre-to- the-home (FTTH) and broadband penetration (₹30,000-crore market opportunity); Bharat Net which is a ₹40,000-crore opportunity; the railway segment which has the potential of ₹50,000 crore over the next 5-7 years; and defence opportunities for communication (₹25,000-crore market size) and electronic products (₹40,000-crore market size).
These are key go-to areas which the company has identified based on its inherent capabilities.
In order to monetise these opportunities, HFCL has already incurred a total capex of ₹350 crore over the period FY18-20 for beefing up manufacturing capabilities in the following areas: expanding OFC capacity from 10 mn fkms to 18mn fkms and also setting up facilities for the manufacturing of OFC accessories; backward integration to manufacture 6.4 mn fibre kms of optic fibre.. With this facility HFCL today has emerged as India’s largest manufacturer of FTTH cables (capacity of 6 lakh cable kms).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...