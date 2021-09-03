Broker's call: Minda Industries (Buy)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Emkay Global
Minda Industries (Buy)
Target: ₹840
CMP: ₹696.85
Minda Industries, founded in 1958, is the largest domestic supplier of switches, horns, alloy wheels, seating and blow-molding. Further, it is the second largest supplier of airbags, air filters, speakers and telematics, and the third largest provider in the lightings segment.
Minda is exposed to multiple growth drivers: 1) cyclical recovery in the 2W/4W segments; 2) market share gains, driven by import substitution in switches and alloy wheels; and 3) growing content per vehicle (CPV), led by premiumisation and new product forays such as sensors. Further, Minda is well-placed to benefit immensely from EV adoption over the long term, which should result in significantly higher ‘kit values’ compared to ICE vehicles. We model average annual FCF generation of ₹420 crore for FY21-24, and expect the company to turn net-cash-positive by FY24, from ₹530 crore of pro-forma net-debt post its recent QIP.
Our September 2022 target price of ₹840 is DCF-driven and implies forward P/E of 32x. Minda deserves to trade at premium valuations, given its exposure to the PV segment, long term upside from EV adoption and a sustainable upward re-set in return ratios.
Key risks include delay in auto sector or macro recovery, goverm,emt allowing cheaper imports, and adverse currency movements.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...